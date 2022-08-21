Famous millionaires took advantage of loans during the pandemic

Kanye West reveals how much he charges per show

According to the Daily Mail, several wealthy celebrities including billionaires revealed that they received millions in PPP (Payment Protection Program) loans and most of them did not have to pay it back.

On the impressive list are Jay-Z, Kanye West, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Khloe Kardashian and Reese Witherspoonamong others, who benefited from the government program, created for companies in difficulties hit by the pandemic.

Kanye West’s Yeezy LLC for example borrowed $2,363,585, with $1,772,689 being spent on the payroll of 106 employees. Yeezy’s loan status has yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, Diddy’s cable network ‘Revolt Media’ received $1,929,252 for the payment of 134 employees, and that debt was forgiven.

Diddy is currently among the highest-paid celebrities in the world with a net worth of $900 million. Jay-Z, whose net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion, has been associated with two companies approved for a loan two years ago. Its streaming platform Tidal is believed to have received $2,106,398 to secure 95 jobs and was waived from refunding the full amount.

Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand “Good American LLC” also had a loan of $1,245,405 approved on April 14, 2020, primarily for the payroll of 57 workers. The full amount, plus interest, was also forgiven.

Reese’s clothing company “Draper James LLC” received $975,472 in the first round of PPP for payroll and rent, and had the loan cancelled.

Even Gisele Bündchen’s husband Tom Brady also had their PPP loans worth $960,855 forgiven.

Several Twitter users reacted to the news of these millionaire celebrities, criticizing the fact that: first, they had applied for a loan, and second: they were forgiven for not paying the debt.

One user who had asked for government support commented: “And I didn’t even get my loan (…) That’s how the rich get richer”.

Another stated: “I feel disgusted, life can be so unfair sometimes. Meanwhile, they don’t even forgive our student loans.”

MILLIONAIRE DIAMOND

Beyonce is now the newest face of the famous jewelry store “Tiffany & Co.” and next to her husband Jay-Zshe was featured in the essay for the “About Love” collection, an unprecedented project by the brand.

But when it comes to Bey and Jay-Z, nothing could stop at the basics and one detail caught their attention: the luxury jewelry company’s famous yellow diamond, discovered in 1877 and used very few times since.

At 128.54 carats, the piece is kept securely at the label’s flagship store in New York, and has starred in very selective necks. Thus, the singer became the fifth woman to wear it and the first black woman to have her image associated with the necklace.

In addition, it can be considered as the second time that the diamond appears in an advertising campaign, since the first time happened in 1961, when Audrey Hepburn used it for the publicity test for the movie “Bonequinha de Luxo”.

mrs E. Sheldon Whitehouse she was the first woman to parade with the gemstone, in 1957, at the “Tiffany Ball”, a high society ball promoted by the brand. Then came Hepburn, Lady Gaga (Oscars 2019) and Gal Gadot (in the movie “Death on the Nile”, set to be released in 2022).

Priceless and never up for sale, the yellow diamond was also publicly displayed in 1995, placed on the “Bird on a Rock” brooch as a posthumous tribute to the designer. Jean Schlumberger (1907-1987), Tiffany professional.

However, the stone discovered in South Africa has already had an estimated price of US$ 30 million, something close to R$ 160 million.

