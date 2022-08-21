Fast and furious – A landmark of modern cinema

Fast and furious, despite being frowned upon by Hollywood critics, it is still one of the most successful sagas in the history of the seventh art. With more than 10 productions under its name, Universal’s franchise has certainly left its mark on contemporary cinema.

Opinions about the quality of the features vary widely, not only among critics, but also among fans. Some say they’ve lost quality over time, others say the sequels have turned them into something more interesting and less niche.

But what everyone seems to agree on is that it’s been a long time since the Fast and the Furious was just about street racing and tuned cars. And many nostalgic fans use this as an argument to justify why they think the first movie is the best among all the others.

They are right?

For me, the first Fast and the furious is a production that relies entirely on its protagonists. The plot is nothing special, the script abuses exposition and the directions that the story takes are not surprising at all.

But if there’s one thing the producers did really well, it was developing their characters. All of them are striking, charismatic and well built. Despite drinking from the source of some cliché personas of the genre, they stand out a lot from the others. And this is due to all the factors listed above, but above all, to the performance of the performers.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker ooze charisma and chemistry from the first minute they appear on screen. It is no exaggeration to say that they form one of the most memorable duos of the 21st century. All of your interactions, whether dramatic, tense or just plain conversation about cars, are the soul of this project, and what gives it quality and traction. Supporting actors such as Jordana Brewster’s Mia and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty also have their value and leave their mark, but if it weren’t for the main 2, the whole house of cards that is this feature would completely collapse.

But is it a good movie?

Narratively speaking, he’s not very original. And aside from its catchy soundtrack and well-shot racing and chase scenes, it doesn’t have anything too special either.

However, there are several works with the same qualities and less defects that did not obtain even 1% of the success of this saga. And do you know why? Because they didn’t have Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner as protagonists.

So yes, contrary to most critical opinion I think The Fast and the Furious is a good movie. But not because he focused more on racing, chasing, or escaping from the police. But because he had incredibly charismatic characters and an incredibly passionate cast about the project.

And that’s why the V&F anthology, despite not having anything special cinematically speaking, still drags thousands of fans in front of the projectors.

Among these fans is my brother Gabriel, who knows absolutely nothing about cinema, but loves the franchise with passion. And I think that alone is proof enough of how the getaway pilots Dom and Brian broke the audiovisual barriers and became icons of contemporary pop culture.

⭐⭐⭐⭐

















































Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

Datasheet

Original movie title: The fast and the furious

Direction: Rob Cohen

Duration: 106 minutes

Country: USA

Genre: Action, Racing and Police

Year: 2001

Classification: 14 years

By the way, do you usually buy things on Amazon? Then support TEAM COMICS and buy through our link: https://amzn.to/3w4vSIE

Related