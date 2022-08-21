‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Announces Four New Series Cast Members; Check out!

according to deadlinea Paramount+ cast four new actors for the series ‘Fatal Attraction’based on the classic 1980s thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

The information indicates that Alyssa Jirrells (‘Under the Lights’), Toby Huss (‘Halloween’), Reno Wilson (‘Mike & Molly’) and Brian Goodman (‘Fast and Furious’) will be part of the project.

Jirrels will be Ellen Gallagher, daughter of Dan (Joshua Jackson) and Beth (Amanda Peet). Huss will play Mike Gerard, chief of investigations for the police department, “whose friendship and loyalty to Dan goes back many years.” Wilson will play Detective Earl Booker, a “veteran member of the Los Angeles Police Department with an incredible personality and a shocking inability to self-edit.” And Goodman, finally, will be Arthur Tomlinson, described as Beth’s best friend and partner, with a comforting and gentle personality.

Jackson plays Dan, the unfaithful husband, while Peet is Beth, a loyal wife, caring mother and successful businesswoman whose world comes crashing down when her husband’s betrayal threatens to destroy their lives together. Lizzy Caplan will give life to the lover who becomes obsessed after a brief extramarital affair.

The project is being described as a reimagining of the psychosexual thriller, and will be told through a modernized point of view when it comes to strong women, personality disorders, victim guilt and coercive control.

The adaptation script will be in charge of Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin Hynes (‘Dirty John’).

In the 1987 film, the one-night stand comes back to haunt a married man when his mistress starts stalking him and his family.

Stanley Jaffe and Sherry Lansingproducers of the original feature, will executive produce the series.

New information should be released soon.

