Find out how many years of life you have left from some signs

When revealing how old a person is, the chronological age is normally used, defined from birth and which shows little difference when compared in different countries. However, there is another way to identify someone’s aging from clinical observations. This was proven with a pioneering study started at the University of California.

In the United States, scientists like Steve Horvath have been looking for ways to accurately identify people’s life expectancy. In this way, he made many advances, putting together a team of experts who collected data from a group of North Americans, preserving information from the DNA, responsible for undergoing some changes during aging.

PhenoAge DNAm is a test that can show if you are aging too fast

So you’ve probably seen someone who looked much younger than they were, so the secret is directly linked to genetic sequencing. However, it should be noted that practicing physical activity and eating properly also influence this process. That’s how the DNAm PhenoAge biological clock came about, made from a blood sample.



If you do the test, if the DNA is changing faster than the chronological reference, it demonstrates that there is accelerated aging. The picture is linked to the development of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. Research has shown that the prognosis in these conditions is that the person has 9% less time to live.

