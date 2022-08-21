Fla announces ticket sales for the semifinal against São Paulo

This Saturday afternoon (20), Flamengo announced that from Tuesday (23), tickets will be on sale from 9 am through the website flamengo.superingresso.com for the match at Maracanã, against São Paulo. Valid for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the game is scheduled for September 14 (Wednesday), at 21:45. The match will have as a return game, in Rio de Janeiro, after the draw carried out by the CBF on the field controls. Values ​​range from R$40 to R$2,000.

It is worth remembering, as per the guidance of the security authorities, access to the stadium will be exclusively via physical ticket. Therefore, it will not be possible to use a ticket for this match. The game against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil, will be after definition of the knockout in Libertadores, against Vélez.

Flamengo ticket sales hours

08/23 (09h) – Maracanã Package / Diamond Nation / Biggest in the World

08/23 (1 pm) – Platinum Nation / Most Beloved

08/23 (5pm) – Gold Nation / Always With You

08/24 (09h) – Silver Nation / We Play Together

08/24 (1 pm) – Bronze Nation / Wherever You Are

24/08 (17h) – Nação Jr. / General public online

09/09 (10h) – Physical and free points of sale

09/14 (21h) – Closing of online sales

Values

North (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 40.00

– Platinum: BRL 56.00

– Gold: BRL 56.00

– Silver: BRL 64.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$80.00

– General Public: R$160.00 (half R$80.00)

South (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 55.00

– Platinum: BRL 77.00

– Gold: BRL 77.00

– Silver: BRL 88.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$110.00

– General Public: BRL 220.00 (half BRL 110.00)

Upper East (Flemish)

– Diamond: R$75.00

– Platinum: BRL 105.00

– Gold: BRL 105.00

– Silver: BRL 120.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$150.00

– General Public: BRL 300.00 (half BRL 150.00)

Lower East (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 87.50

– Platinum: BRL 122.50

– Gold: BRL 122.50

– Silver: BRL 140.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$175.00

– General Public: BRL 350.00 (half BRL 175.00)

West (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 150.00

– Platinum: BRL 210.00

– Gold: BRL 210.00

– Silver: BRL 240.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$300.00

– General Public: R$600.00 (half R$300.00)

Maracanã Mais (Flamengo)

– Diamond: BRL 556.25

– Platinum: BRL 748.75

– Gold: BRL 748.75

– Silver: BRL 845.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$1037.50

– General Public: BRL 2000.00 (half BRL 1037.50)

However, the club has not yet released information about physical points of sale and ticket withdrawal.

