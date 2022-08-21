Flamengo performances: Ayrton Lucas and Santos stand out in a draw with Palmeiras | Flamengo

Saints – A spectacular save with Rony, others with the usual sobriety. No fault in Veiga’s goal . Note: 7.0

Matheuzinho – Good offensive actions in the first half. After the break, he couldn’t give as much depth and allowed spaces in his sector. Note: 6.0

David Luiz – Determining for the firm and organized positioning defensively in the first half. It went well on the ball out as usual.. Note: 6.5

Pablo – He clashes with his teammates with the ball at his feet, he still appeals a lot to kicks, and had difficulty when he needed to mark the fastest players in Palmeiras. Note: 5.0

Ayrton Lucas – The best on the field. Impeccable in defense, where he had the tough mission of marking Dudu, and was very aggressive in attack. Perfect cross in a beautiful play for Victor Hugo’s goal. Note: 7.5

Thiago Maia – Bureaucratic action, concerned with occupying spaces and being firm in marking. Without the ball, it fulfilled its role. note: 6.0

João Gomes – Lots of ability to mark and occupy spaces, especially in the first half. He left when he showed signs of tiredness. Note: 6.5

Victor Hugo – Great people goal. It went up, she chose the corner and tested it hard. More and more ready. maturity impresses. Note: 7.0

marine – Lots of rush, but little production. Haven’t been in a good afternoon. Note: 5.5

Everton Chives – In addition to not presenting what is expected of him yet, he has not had any luck when trying individual plays. did not play well. Note: 5.0

Lazarus – He had trouble getting into the game in the first half. In the final stage, he created a good chance in individual play, but stopped at Weverton. Note: 6.0

Everton Ribeiro – The best of those who entered during the match. Tried to find spaces to create chances with good runs from the inside. Note: 6.5

Pedro – Good pivot actions in an attempt to make Flamengo press in the end. Note: 6.5

Arrascaeta – He came in at the end and couldn’t make Flamengo press. Note: 6.0

Vidal – Tried to organize Flamengo’s offensive actions, but was more demanded in the marking. Note: 6.0

Gabriel – He didn’t have many opportunities to participate in the game. Flamengo created little in the final stretch. Note: 6.0

