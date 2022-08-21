Flamengo shows its strength, but Palmeiras starts a draw that keeps slack – 08/21/2022

Flamengo gave yet another example of how they have a powerful cast. With a reserve team, he managed to make 1 to 0 at Palmeiras inside Allianz Parque and, when he saw the current leader become the owner of the game after the 1 to 1 this Sunday (21), he put the cavalry on the field and regained control of the ball. The draw wasn’t what the crowd that filled the stadium expected, but it’s enough to keep the nine-point difference to the red-black and a comfortable advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão, which now has Fluminense in 2nd.

Today’s match showed how the Rio de Janeiro team is not in a better situation because they lost a lot of points under the command of Paulo Sousa. Under the command of Dorival Jr., the team looks different, not to mention the performance in the current transfer window. When he looked at the bench and was able to put Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Pedro, Vidal and Arrascaeta, the coach showed why Flamengo is the great rival of Palmeiras in the search for the title.

On the other side, Alviverde had a lot of possession and stayed in the attacking field for a long time, but found it difficult to turn that into danger. Marcos Rocha had a great game in the marking of Cebolinha, until he failed in the marking of Ayrton Lucas. The side got a cross in the head of Victor Hugo, who still had the help of Zé Rafael, who didn’t go up.

With the 1 to 0, Flamengo retreated and closed its mark. In the second half, the game almost turned into a training session of attack against defense. Palmeiras kept the ball almost all the time, putting pressure on the Cariocas and giving Santos a hard time. On the other hand, the counterattack with Marinho and Cebolinha was very dangerous. Lázaro even almost managed to score the second in a beautiful move inside the area.

Raphael Veiga, who had been missing until then, returned for the second half with a new player. He made a beautiful move with Dudu, scored a great goal, but saw the linesman cancel correctly. Then, from outside the area after another pass by Dudu, he managed to beat Flamengo’s defense and tied the match, to the explosion of Allianz Parque that sang for its players to fight non-stop.

The immediate response was the entry of the main players, hitherto spared. Flamengo had more possession of the ball, but then the counterattack became a weapon for Palmeiras. Nothing that was enough to change the 1 to 1. The score is great for Palmeiras, not so much for Flamengo.

