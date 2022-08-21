Flaw allows hackers to control iPhones and Macs: Apple issues ALERT!

People who own iPhones, MacBooks or iPads should be on the lookout for a new announcement from Apple, the company responsible for manufacturing the products. This is because, according to the company, there was a detection of a flaw by hackers. Thus, this flaw may allow devices to be more vulnerable to hackers’ control.

In this way, since last August 17th, Wednesday, Apple is making the disclosure regarding system updates that users must make so that the vulnerability can then be corrected. So, find out how to update your device’s system and protect yourself from possible attacks. See more below.

Apple warns of failure

It is important to note, first of all, that Apple has also notified that it has no information, at least for now, of the extent of the hackers’ exploitation in relation to the detected flaw.

Therefore, what is known is that the flaw could allow hackers to access the devices and, in this way, gain access to various information. As is the case, for example, of details regarding the capabilities of the devices and other device data.

However, users can already do the system update that Apple has made available in order to correct the flaw. This update is an emergency software update that the company has released.

There is a walkthrough available for both the MacBook computer and the iPhone, with slight differences between them.

What is the step by step?

If your Apple device is a MacBook, you can do the system update in three simple steps. So, first of all, open your computer and tap on the apple icon. In this way, you will be able to see it located in the upper left corner.

Then, look for the “System Preferences” option and tap on it. You will see the option that reads “Software Update”. Just click on it and wait for the update to download.

On the other hand, if your device is an iPhone, then first of all what needs to be done is that you unlock your device and click on the “Settings” alternative.

Once this is done, tap on the option that reads “General”. When you open this option, you will have access to a list. Search for “Software Updates” and tap on it. This way, the latest available update will be downloaded to your phone.

