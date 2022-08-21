Florentino Pérez goes public and talks about Casemiro leaving Real Madrid

Casemiro left Real Madrid after about nine years and is now signed to Manchester United, from England.

In the final stretch of the transfer window, one of the most surprising departures was that of the steering wheel casemiro of Real Madrid. Multichampion with the white shirt, the Brazilian chose to transfer to Manchester United, from England, in a negotiation that could reach 70 million pounds (approximately R$ 428 million), according to the European press.

In an interview with the streaming service DAZN, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérezpraised Casemiro’s stance on leaving the club: “Casemiro is a legend. He won the right to decide what to do. For everything he has given us”, declared the top hat of the reigning Champions League champion.

Despite the departure of Casemiro, Florentino said that he is optimistic about another successful season for Real Madrid: “We look at it with a lot of hope. We consider that we have a great team and a magnificent coach. We have this obsession of fighting to the end, which worked out very well last year.”

Real Madrid thrashed in the first game without Casemiro

In a match valid for the second round of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo 4-1 in Balaidos. The attacking duo Benzema and Vinícius Júnior had everything: each scored once in yesterday’s match.