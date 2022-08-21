Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, explains Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United

THE Casemiro transfer to Manchester United It was the player’s own decision. president of Real MadridFlorentino Pérez spoke about the departure of the defensive midfielder from the Spanish club and stated that the Brazilian won the right to decide for having become a legend in the team.

– Casemiro is a legend. He won the right to decide what to do. For all that he gave us, Florentino Pérez declared to “DAZN”.

This Monday, Casemiro will be honored by Real Madrid and will also give a press conference. Last Saturday, through social networks, the midfielder said goodbye to the club and said that the “Santiago Bernabéu will always be your home”.

Florentino Pérez also projected Real Madrid’s season and said he expects great results, even with Casemiro’s departure.

– We look at it with a lot of hope. We consider that we have a great team and a magnificent coach. We have this obsession of fighting to the end, which worked out very well last year – stated the Merengue president.

Real Madrid has not yet decided whether to go to the market to sign a replacement for Casemiro. The name of Bruno Guimarães, at Newcastle, was one of the speculated. In this window, the club has already strengthened itself with Tchouaméni, who plays in the role.