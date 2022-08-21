Fluminense dominates Coritiba and assumes the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão

In a very busy game, Fluminense beat Coritiba 5-2 today (20), at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Fernando Diniz’s team dominated Coxa in Guto Ferreira’s debut and scored with Caio Paulista and Arias, still in the first half. In the final stage, Coxa discounted with Alef Manga, Nathan scored the third for Flu, Egídio decreased and Willian, twice, closed the scoring.

Caio Paulista opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, which gave Fluminense peace of mind. The home team had possession of the ball and worked from foot to foot to create their goals and other clear chances to expand. In the second half, however, Coritiba took advantage of Caio’s own mistake and unsuccessfully outlined a reaction. Nathan and Egídio scored their goals in accurate free kicks. In the end, Willian scored two goals in stoppage time and made it 5-2.

With the victory, Fluminense assumes the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with 41 points, and waits for the other results of the round. Flamengo visit first-placed Palmeiras, while Corinthians will play as a visitor against Fortaleza. Flamengo and Corinthians have 39 points, while the leader Palmeiras has 48. Coritiba is 18th, with 22.

On a high, Flu returns to the field to face Corinthians on Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The return duel will take place on September 15, at Neo Química Arena.

Even with the decision against Corinthians ahead, Fernando Diniz only spared Paulo Henrique Ganso in the victory over Coritiba. Shirt 10 was replaced by Nathan. In the second half, Arias, Nonato and Cano rested.

Who did well at Fluminense: Matheus Martins

Striker Matheus Martins lay down and rolled down the right side of Coritiba’s defense. He assisted the first goal, by Caio Paulista, and participated in Cano’s goal.

Who was bad at Fluminense: Samuel Xavier

The right-back did not compromise, but he was discreet when substituting and attacked little on the right side of the Flu.

Fluminense’s game: Pure Dinizismo

Fluminense, especially in the first half, was a reflection of their coach’s work. 61% of ball possession and two goals well worked on foot. The early goal gave enough tranquility for Tricolor das Laranjeiras to impose themselves and dominate Coritiba.

In the second stage, however, another characteristic of Diniz’s work also appeared: that of complicating victories that seemed to have been won. With the high lines, Fluminense was surprised after a pass error by Caio Paulista and saw Alef Manga, alone, decrease. In a free kick, Nathan scored the third goal. Egídio decreased, but Coritiba threatened little in the final minutes and Willian made the fourth and fifth to close the score.

never criticized?

Target of the crowd, Caio Paulista scored Fluminense’s first goal and had a good performance until he missed Coritiba’s goal. In the interview with Premiere at half-time, the striker who turned left-back with Fernando DIniz said that the goal is important to increase his confidence.

duo that works

Arias and Cano got back to work well today. Cano provided his second assist for Arias, while Arias has already served top scorer seven times this season.

Business card

Uruguayan Michel Araújo returned to action after being loaned to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, and provided both assists to Willian. The Fluminense crowd asked for the player to enter and shouted his name on the final whistle.

Finally

Nathan’s free-kick was Fluminense’s first in 2022. Tricolor scored 90 times in the season until making their first free kick.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 5 x 2 CORITIBA

Date: August 20, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 7 pm

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Public: 24,029

Income: BRL 638,185.00

Yellow cards: Fernando Diniz and Willian (Fluminense). Val and Nathanael (Coritiba)

GOALS:

Fluminense: Caio Paulista and Arias, at 2 and 35 minutes of Q1; Nathan and William (2), at 31, 45 and 49 minutes of the 2Q

Coritiba: Alef Manga and Egídio, at 26 and 38 minutes of the 2Q

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Nathan (Felipe Melo); Matheus Martins (Michel Araujo), Arias (Marrony) and Cano (Willian). Technician: Fernando Diniz

CORITIBA: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre (Natanael), Guillermo, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro (Régis); Bernardo (Robinho), Val (Bruno Gomes) and Jesús Trindade; Egídio, Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho (Alef Manga). Technician: Guto Ferreira