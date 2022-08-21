Futsal player dies at age 20, and colleagues are shocked to discover news during a game in SC; watch

The players of the futsal team Taboão Magnus received very sad news during a game in Chapecó (SC) this Friday (19). After the end of the match, still on the court, the athletes discovered that their colleague, Pietra Medeiros, had died at the age of 20. The sportswomen were devastated and in shock at the loss of their friend.

Pi Medeiros, as she was known, was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and had been hospitalized in a serious condition since the beginning of the month. This Wednesday (17), after a worsening in her health, she underwent a liver transplant. However, the young woman could not resist and died on Friday. Pietra had been a sports athlete since she was 16, and was part of Taboão’s under-20 team.

Through social media, his team confirmed the death. “It is with great regret that we communicate the passing of our athlete Pietra. We thank everyone who joined in these last challenging days and prayed for her. We wish a lot of strength to all the families and our group. The photo will be colored and with that beautiful smile“, they wrote.

The information was given to the team after the final whistle of the game in Santa Catarina – which was won by the opposing team (Female). Everyone despaired over the player’s death, including an athlete who was giving an interview at the time of the announcement.

“It is a very emotional moment, we have nothing to say. We ask them to send forces… We didn’t expect to end the match like this, there are no words to describe it“, said the narrator of the match. The coaching staff and opponents tried to console them.

See the moment the information was passed on to the team:

Really, very painful… We leave our condolences to Pietra’s family, friends and teammates, who left us so early. May you all find comfort in this difficult time.

