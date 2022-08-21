Gabriel Pires avoids making excuses after tie with lantern and says Botafogo needs to evolve | botafogo

Gabriel Pires left the field troubled by Botafogo’s 2-2 draw with Juventud, this Sunday morning, in Caxias do Sul. Not even the goal scored in his debut for the team made the midfielder open a smile.

Best Moments: Juventude 2 x 2 Botafogo for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Botafogo was twice behind the score and Gabriel Pires scored the team’s second goal.

1 of 3 Gabriel Pires in Juventude x Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo Gabriel Pires in Juventude x Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo

– The goal is positive, but the taste is not the same with a draw. You have to work and focus to get the necessary points – Gabriel Pires told Premiere while still on the field.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

The midfielder started the match on the bench and entered in the 22nd minute of the second half in place of Eduardo. Four minutes later, he scored his goal. Jeffinho made a nice play on the left and rolled back. Gabriel Pires kicked, the ball deflected in the defense and went in. (See goal below)

At 26 min of the 2nd half – goal by Gabriel Pires do Botafogo against Juventude

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The rookie didn’t want to make excuses for the bad result and says that the team needs to evolve. He asked for more attention to the team, which has 27 points, started Sunday in 13th place and could lose position in the round.

“I couldn’t imagine fighting in the lower positions”, laments Pedro | The Voice of the Crowd

– We knew it was going to be difficult because they needed the stitches. The time is atypical, they are factors that count, but they are not excuses. We seek victory and that’s it until the end of the championship. Much to evolve yet.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday. At Nilton Santos, he will host Flamengo at 6pm.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv