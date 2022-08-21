Getting to know the career of the protagonist of Netflix’s Echoes better

Advertising Could not load ad

Michelle Monaghan is an American actress, best known for her leading roles in Kisses and Guns (2005), Fear of the Truth (2007), Best Friend of the Bride (2008), Absolute Control (2008), Time Attack (2011), Pixels (2011), Pixels (2008). 2015) and The Day of the Attack (2016). She has also received recognition for her role as Julia Meade in the Mission: Impossible action spy film series, appearing in Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) ).

On television, Monaghan starred as Maggie Hart in the first season of the anthology crime drama series True Detective (2014), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also starred as Sarah Lane in the drama series The Path (2016-18).

Now, we can watch the 46-year-old actress front the miniseries echoes gives Netflixa mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina (Michelle Monaghan), who share a dangerous secret: they have secretly switched lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, where they share two homes, two husbands and a daughter. However, everything is thrown into disarray when one of the twins disappears.

Stardom is nothing new in the career of the American actress, as she has already headlined a few Hollywood productions, whether on television or in cinema. We will share in this text some series and movies available on streaming where we have the chance to witness the talents of Michelle Monaghan.

The actress in a romantic scene with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III (2006)

NETFLIX

Infidelity (2002)

An erotic thriller film directed by renowned filmmaker Adrian Lyne and starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane. It was adapted from the French film The Unfaithful Woman (1969) by Claude Chabrol, about the story of a couple living in suburban New York whose marriage goes dangerously wrong when the wife becomes involved in an affair with a stranger she meets by chance.

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

In the third installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, retired IMF agent and trainer Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is forced to return to active duty to capture arms dealer Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

The Bride’s Best Friend (2008)

The sweetheart rom-com follows a playboy guy who one day realizes his crush on his best friend, only for her to get engaged to another and ask him to be her maid of honor at the wedding.

Absolute Control (2008)

The feature film stars Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan. The thriller/action mix follows two strangers who must run away together, after receiving a mysterious phone call from an unknown woman who uses information and communication technology to track them down.

The romantic couple composed by Patrick Dempsey (left) and Michelle Monaghan (right) in a scene from The Bride’s Best Friend (2008)

Pixels (2015)

Based on Patrick Jean’s 2010 short film of the same name, and combining computer-animated video game characters and visual effects, we have a story about an alien race misinterpreting the video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war. , resulting in the invasion of Earth using technology inspired by 1980s games such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Arkanoid, Galaga, Centipede and Donkey Kong. To fight the invasion, the United States hires former arcade champions to lead the defense of the planet against the forces of space.

Crimes at Dawn (2017)

A remake of the 2011 French thriller Pura Adrenalina and starring Jamie Foxx, it plays a cop who fights mobsters who kidnapped his son.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect (2018)

It is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and is the sixth entry in the Mission: Impossible film series. Here, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team seek to prevent nuclear weapons technology from reaching the Apostles, a bioterrorist offshoot of the Syndicate.

Messiah (2020)

Michelle Monaghan was the protagonist of the series Messiah Netflix, which centered on the modern world’s reaction to a man – who first appears in the Middle East – whose followers claim he is the return of ʿĪsā (Jesus in Arabic). His sudden appearance and apparent miracles arouse a growing international following, casting doubt on who he really is, in a case investigated by a CIA official.

The first season consists of ten episodes. In March 2020, the series was canceled after a single season.

The couple James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan in the novel The Best of Me (2014)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Redemption (2011)

The biographical drama directed by Marc Forster and starring Gerard Butler, tells the story of Sam Childers, a former biker gang turned preacher, and his efforts to protect – in collaboration with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) – the children of South Sudan from the atrocities of the Lord’s Resistance Army, led by militant Joseph Kony.

Caught in the Dark (2013)

Starring Michael Keaton and Michelle Monaghanwe have a thriller about a blind and lonely photojournalist living peacefully in a New York apartment, until a sadistic criminal in search of a hidden fortune enters her life bringing fear and terror.

The Best of Me (2014)

Here we have a romantic drama based on the work of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, which presents the story of Dawson and Amanda in different times – the couple’s relationship in 1992, and their current separate lives.

Young Witches: New Sisterhood (2020)

The supernatural horror serves as a reboot and standalone sequel to the 1996 feature Young Witches, where four teenage sorceresses form a terrifying convention.

Michelle Monaghan dancing with Woody Harrelson in the first season of True Detective (2014)

HBO MAX

Cold Earth (2005)

In the drama starring Charlize Theron and inspired by the book Collective Action: The Lois Jenson Story and the Marco Case That Changed the Sexual Harassment Act by Clara Bingham and Laura Leedy Gansler, we witness the first successful case in which a group of female workers a company won the legal battle against the firm they worked for in 1984.

Kisses and Shots (2005)

We have here a film that mixes neo-noir and dark comedy, about a murder mystery bringing together: a private detective, an actress and a thief disguised as an actor.

Against Time (2011)

The action/sci-fi film directed by Duncan Jones and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. Army captain, who is sent into an eight-minute digital recreation of a real-life train explosion, finding himself tasked with determining the identity of the terrorist who bombed him.

True Detective (2014 – present)

Michelle Monaghan was part of the first season of the acclaimed anthology series True Detective – created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. Constructed as a non-linear narrative, we have a first season focused on Louisiana State Police homicide detectives Rustin “Rust” Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin “Marty” Hart (Woody Harrelson), who investigated the murder of prostitute Dora Lange in 1995. Seventeen years later, they must revisit the investigation, along with several other unsolved crimes.