Glove de Pedreiro makes a great goal with the World Cup ball, watch the video!

Iran Ferreira, the Luva de Pedreiro, has been present in all the media since it started to be successful. The latest video posted on his social network shows his talent with mid-range shots as he uses the ball from the Qatar World Cup and scores a great goal, see more.

In a video posted on the social network, he put three goalkeepers inside the goal and kicked from half distance. At the time of the caption, he wrote: “not three goalkeepers defend the kick of the best in the world with the best ball in the world”. He later announced an advertisement where his followers can watch the 2022 World Cup final.

Before his kick, the Bahian influencer said: “Hey guys, Al Rihla is the best ball in the world, not even three goalkeepers can catch her. Receive”.

Not even three goalkeepers defend the best shot in the world with the best ball in the world, Al Rihla!⚽️ Even better is that you and a companion can see Al Rihla in action in the Cup final, direct from Qatar. Just enter the adiClub contest for free, Dad! @adidasbrasil. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/geGYRmpo3X — Mason’s Glove (@luvadepedreiro) August 19, 2022

Trajectory of Iran Ferreira

Iran Ferreira started out just as a talented young man who liked to film his talent with the ball. At just 20 years old and with 17 million followers, he is the most followed football influencer on Instagram.

However, the media won when a businessman who had promised to manage his future was not loyal when it came to sharing the earnings. Currently, Luva de Pedreiro is managed by former player Falcão and is still struggling to get rid of contractual problems with the former agent.

Recently, the influencer said that he signed his biggest contract, but did not disclose more details. On his social media he said: “Speak up, my troop. The guy from Glova de Pedreiro is here in São Paulo. I came to make the contract of my life. Mason’s Glove’s biggest contract. Thank God, Dad. In the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Receive. Wait, see!”.