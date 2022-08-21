Goals and best moments of Juventude x Botafogo for the Brazilian Championship (2-2) | 08/21/2022

We thank those who followed another broadcast of VAVEL Brasil. Have a great afternoon everyone, and until next time.

Youth 2 x 2 Botafogo, goals from Pitta (2), Júnior Santos and Gabriel Pires.

On the counterattack, Gabriel Pires played just as Vinicius Lopes, who hit low and the gaucho team’s goalkeeper made another good save.

Again from outside the area, Rodrigo Soares kicked low and, this time, Gatito had to palm for a corner.

After cutting the alvinegra defense, Rodrigo Soares stole the ball at the entrance of the area, hit placed and Gatito defended with tranquility.

Five minutes of stoppage time.

Yellow card for Capixaba, from Juventude.

Yellow card for Victor Cuesta, from Botafogo.

After Juventud’s wrong exit, Gabriel Pires dominated with a lot of space, hit placed and the ball passed very close to the right post.

Jean took a risk from outside the area, and the ball passed to the right of Gatito’s goal.

After stealing the ball, Botafogo took off on the counterattack, Vinicius Lopes played just as well for Luis Henrique, who hit weakly and Pegorari defended.

Another great individual move by Jeffinho, this time through the middle, and the finish just didn’t go in because the Juventude goalkeeper made another great save.

Marçal played for Jeffinho, who rolled again to Gabriel Pires, alone at the entrance of the area, who kicked hard and beat Pegorari. All the same again: 2 to 2.

Yellow card for Adryelson, from Botafogo.

Pitta started on the left, scored with Felipe Pires, who returned just as the top scorer jaconero dominated and hit a cross, scoring a beautiful goal: Juventude 2-1.

Jeffinho makes a great move on the left, invades the area and plays backwards, in the measure for Júnior Santos, who kicked the first time and beat Pegorari. All the same in Jaconi: 1 to 1.

Rodrigo Soares reversed with great precision to the left side, Felipe Pires dominated with a lot of space in the beak of the area, hit placed, but sent over the goal.

Jeffinho steals another ball in the attack, tries to touch and the ball is left with Lucas Fernandes, who kicked in place and Pegorari caught it in two halves.

Neither team skimps on marking, and the match is very physical in Caxias do Sul.

Botafogo keeps the ball and tries to overcome the gaucho team’s marking.

Feeling his right thigh, Marlon – who came on during the first stage – will have to be substituted in the first seconds after the break.

Juventude 1 x 0 Botafogo, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The match will restart in Caxias do Sul.

Youth 1 x 0 Botafogo, goal by Pitta.

Three minutes of stoppage time.

Jeffinho stole the ball from the left side, invaded the area and played just enough for Júnior Santos, who had the shot blocked at the right time.

After another free kick, Cuesta was brought down by Paulo Miranda in the area, but Claus did not score the penalty because the white-and-white defender was in an irregular position.

After Marçal’s free kick, Cuesta stretched out in the small area, but played over the goal.

After Marlon dominated, Jeffinho was smart and stole, Eduardo played for Júnior Santos, alone in the half-moon, but the kick by the black-and-white striker missed the best chance of the first stage.

Match gets pretty truncated, and Raphael Claus tries to control tempers.

Yellow card for Bruno Nazário, from Juventude.

The two coaches guide their teams a lot in the technical area.

Delayed match for Anderson Leite and Victor Cuesta, after head clash.

Botafogo’s pressure continues with Júnior Santos leaving Eduardo alone in the half-moon, the alvinegro midfielder released the bomb in the angle, the ball exploded on the crossbar and bounced off the goal. Almost a tie for the Rio team.

After a corner kick, Adryelson appeared well on the penalty spot, headed down and hard, but the Juventude goalkeeper made a great save.

Rodrigo Soares received in the area on the right, crossed in the measure for Chico to head completely alone, but sent over the goal.

Jeffinho played for Marçal, crossed just as Victor Sá, who appeared alone, but submitted with an ankle and would lose a great chance to Botafogo, but the offside was marked after the bid.

Botafogo tries to react after conceding the goal, and tries to attack especially from the sides of the field.

Great throw for Nazário from the right, the midfielder crossed to Pitta, who kicked twice to beat Gatito and open the score at Jaconi: 1 to 0 Juventude.

Anderson Leite felt his ankle after losing Victor Sá.

Felipe Pires started on the left, got the cross, but Marçal made the cut in the small area.

Saravia was launched from the right, won the race and was taken down near the side of the area by Paulo Miranda.

Botafogo tries to pressure the gaucho team’s ball out.

Juventude x Botafogo starts, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The ball will roll in Caxias do Sul.

The ball will roll this Sunday (21) at 11:00 am (Brasília time), being played at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS).

Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sa and Junior Santos

Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton, Anderson Leite and Chico; Bruno Nazario, Felipe Pires and Isidro Pitta

Still without packing, and just 3 points above the Z-4, Alvinegro has reinforcements to try to breathe once and for all in the table, and dream of bigger goals. Coach Luis Castro will not be able to count on Erison, Matheus Nascimento, injured, Philipe Sampaio, suspended, and Daniel Borges, by choice of the commander. Júnior Santos should make his debut in charge of the attack, which is the 4th worst in Serie A.

Isolated in the lantern, and increasingly far from leaving the Z-4, the jaconero team urgently needs victory soon, in front of their fans, to restore the hope of staying in the elite. For that, coach Umberto Louzer will not be able to count on Jadson, Vitor Leque and Yuri Lima, suspended. Louzer should bet on a more offensive team to try to beat Botafogo.