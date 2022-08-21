Goals and best moments of Juventude x Botafogo for the Brazilian Championship (2-2) | 08/21/2022

1:01 pm 2 hours ago

GOOD AFTERNOON

We thank those who followed another broadcast of VAVEL Brasil.

13:00 2 hours ago

NEXT ROUND

12:59 2 hours ago

SITUATION IN THE TABLE

12:58 2 hours ago

END OF CHAT

Youth 2 x 2 Botafogo, goals from Pitta (2), Júnior Santos and Gabriel Pires.

12:58 2 hours ago

50′ 2nd T- PEGORARI!

On the counterattack, Gabriel Pires played just as Vinicius Lopes, who hit low and the gaucho team’s goalkeeper made another good save.

12:55 2 hours ago

49′ 2nd T

Again from outside the area, Rodrigo Soares kicked low and, this time, Gatito had to palm for a corner.

12:53 2 hours ago

48′ 2nd T

After cutting the alvinegra defense, Rodrigo Soares stole the ball at the entrance of the area, hit placed and Gatito defended with tranquility.

12:50 2 hours ago

45′ 2nd T

Five minutes of stoppage time.

12:472 hours ago

42′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Capixaba, from Juventude.

12:462 hours ago

41′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Victor Cuesta, from Botafogo.

12:442 hours ago

38′ 2nd T

After Juventud’s wrong exit, Gabriel Pires dominated with a lot of space, hit placed and the ball passed very close to the right post.

12:432 hours ago

37′ 2nd Q- CHANGE IN BOTAFOGO

12:40 2 hours ago

35′ 2nd T

Jean took a risk from outside the area, and the ball passed to the right of Gatito’s goal.

12:392 hours ago

33′ 2nd T

After stealing the ball, Botafogo took off on the counterattack, Vinicius Lopes played just as well for Luis Henrique, who hit weakly and Pegorari defended.

12:372 hours ago

31′ 2Q- CHANGES IN YOUTH

12:35 2 hours ago

30′ 2nd T

Another great individual move by Jeffinho, this time through the middle, and the finish just didn’t go in because the Juventude goalkeeper made another great save.

12:35 2 hours ago

29′ 2nd – CHANGES IN BOTAFOGO

12:322 hours ago

27′ Q2- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BOTAFOGO!

Marçal played for Jeffinho, who rolled again to Gabriel Pires, alone at the entrance of the area, who kicked hard and beat Pegorari. All the same again: 2 to 2.

12:28 2 hours ago

23′ 2nd – CHANGE IN BOTAFOGO

12:272 hours ago

22′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Adryelson, from Botafogo.

12:262 hours ago

18′ Q2 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO YOUTH!

Pitta started on the left, scored with Felipe Pires, who returned just as the top scorer jaconero dominated and hit a cross, scoring a beautiful goal: Juventude 2-1.

12:212 hours ago

15′ Q2- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BOTAFOGO!

Jeffinho makes a great move on the left, invades the area and plays backwards, in the measure for Júnior Santos, who kicked the first time and beat Pegorari. All the same in Jaconi: 1 to 1.

12:18 2 hours ago

13′ 2nd T

Rodrigo Soares reversed with great precision to the left side, Felipe Pires dominated with a lot of space in the beak of the area, hit placed, but sent over the goal.

12:16 2 hours ago

10′ 2nd T

Jeffinho steals another ball in the attack, tries to touch and the ball is left with Lucas Fernandes, who kicked in place and Pegorari caught it in two halves.

12:14 2 hours ago

8′ 2nd T

Neither team skimps on marking, and the match is very physical in Caxias do Sul.

12:10 2 hours ago

5′ 2nd T

Botafogo keeps the ball and tries to overcome the gaucho team’s marking.

12:07 3 hours ago

2′ 2nd Q – CHANGE IN YOUTH

12:07 3 hours ago

1′ 2nd T

Feeling his right thigh, Marlon – who came on during the first stage – will have to be substituted in the first seconds after the break.

12:05 3 hours ago

STEP TWO BEGINS

Juventude 1 x 0 Botafogo, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

12:05 3 hours ago

TEAMS BACK

The match will restart in Caxias do Sul.

12:05 3 hours ago

CHANGE IN BOTAFOGO

11:493 hours ago

BREAK

Youth 1 x 0 Botafogo, goal by Pitta.

11:473 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Three minutes of stoppage time.

11:473 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Jeffinho stole the ball from the left side, invaded the area and played just enough for Júnior Santos, who had the shot blocked at the right time.

11:473 hours ago

44′ 1st T

After another free kick, Cuesta was brought down by Paulo Miranda in the area, but Claus did not score the penalty because the white-and-white defender was in an irregular position.

11:433 hours ago

41′ 1st T

After Marçal’s free kick, Cuesta stretched out in the small area, but played over the goal.

11:423 hours ago

40′ Q1- LOST!

After Marlon dominated, Jeffinho was smart and stole, Eduardo played for Júnior Santos, alone in the half-moon, but the kick by the black-and-white striker missed the best chance of the first stage.

11:40 3 hours ago

37′ 1st T

Match gets pretty truncated, and Raphael Claus tries to control tempers.

11:353 hours ago

33′ 1st T

Yellow card for Bruno Nazário, from Juventude.

11:333 hours ago

31′ 1st T

The two coaches guide their teams a lot in the technical area.

11:273 hours ago

26′ 1st Q- YOUTH CHANGE

11:243 hours ago

22′ 1st T

Delayed match for Anderson Leite and Victor Cuesta, after head clash.

11:21 3 hours ago

19′ 1st T- IN CROSS!

Botafogo’s pressure continues with Júnior Santos leaving Eduardo alone in the half-moon, the alvinegro midfielder released the bomb in the angle, the ball exploded on the crossbar and bounced off the goal. Almost a tie for the Rio team.

11:19 3 hours ago

18′ 1st T- PEGORARI!

After a corner kick, Adryelson appeared well on the penalty spot, headed down and hard, but the Juventude goalkeeper made a great save.

11:163 hours ago

14′ 1st T

Rodrigo Soares received in the area on the right, crossed in the measure for Chico to head completely alone, but sent over the goal.

11:15 3 hours ago

13′ 1st T

Jeffinho played for Marçal, crossed just as Victor Sá, who appeared alone, but submitted with an ankle and would lose a great chance to Botafogo, but the offside was marked after the bid.

11:143 hours ago

12′ 1st T

Botafogo tries to react after conceding the goal, and tries to attack especially from the sides of the field.

11:10 3 hours ago

8′ Q1- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO YOUTH!

Great throw for Nazário from the right, the midfielder crossed to Pitta, who kicked twice to beat Gatito and open the score at Jaconi: 1 to 0 Juventude.

11:08 4 hours ago

7′ 1st T

Anderson Leite felt his ankle after losing Victor Sá.

11:08 4 hours ago

6′ 1st T

Felipe Pires started on the left, got the cross, but Marçal made the cut in the small area.

11:04 4 hours ago

2′ 1st T

Saravia was launched from the right, won the race and was taken down near the side of the area by Paulo Miranda.

11:01 4 hours ago

0′ 1st T

Botafogo tries to pressure the gaucho team’s ball out.

11:01 4 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

Juventude x Botafogo starts, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

10:594 hours ago

FIELD TEAMS

The ball will roll in Caxias do Sul.

09:415 hours ago

Where and how to watch the match Juventude x Botafogo on TV and in real time?

09:365 hours ago

When is the Juventude vs Botafogo match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The ball will roll this Sunday (21) at 11:00 am (Brasília time), being played at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS). The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. In addition, real-time, bid-by-bid coverage will be on VAVEL Brasil.

09:315 hours ago

ARBITRATION

09:265 hours ago

PROBABLE SCALE OF BOTAFOGO

Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sa and Junior Santos

09:215 hours ago

POSSIBLE YOUTH SCALE

Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton, Anderson Leite and Chico; Bruno Nazario, Felipe Pires and Isidro Pitta

09:165 hours ago

BOTAFOGO

Still without packing, and just 3 points above the Z-4, Alvinegro has reinforcements to try to breathe once and for all in the table, and dream of bigger goals. Coach Luis Castro will not be able to count on Erison, Matheus Nascimento, injured, Philipe Sampaio, suspended, and Daniel Borges, by choice of the commander. Júnior Santos should make his debut in charge of the attack, which is the 4th worst in Serie A.

09:11 5 hours ago

YOUTH

Isolated in the lantern, and increasingly far from leaving the Z-4, the jaconero team urgently needs victory soon, in front of their fans, to restore the hope of staying in the elite. For that, coach Umberto Louzer will not be able to count on Jadson, Vitor Leque and Yuri Lima, suspended. Louzer should bet on a more offensive team to try to beat Botafogo.

09:06 6 hours ago

G-6

1st – Palmeiras – 48 points
2nd – Fluminense – 41 points
3rd- Flamengo – 39 points
4th- Corinthians – 39 points
5th- Athletico-PR – 37 points
6th – International – 36 points

08:566 hours ago

23rd ROUND GAMES

08:51 6 hours ago

WELCOME

Source link

Tags

About Admin

