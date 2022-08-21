Goals and best moments of Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship | 08/21/2022

Palmeiras and Flamengo are tied for 1-1.

Scarpa takes a corner, the defense pushes away the danger and Piquerez takes a risk from the edge of the area. The ball passes grazing the goalpost of Flamengo.

Palmeiras goes up in search of the comeback.

Let’s go up to 50 minutes.

Gabriel Menino gives a beautiful pass to Scarpa, who crosses in the area, Flamengo’s defense partially pulls away and Wesley arrives hitting. The ball hits the defense and barely enters.

Bruno Tabata and Wesley take the place of Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

Pedro makes the pivot and Arrascaeta finishes the right of the goal.

Final straight of the game at Allianz. Follow Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo.

Lopez replaces Ron.

Gabriel Menino risks from outside the area and sends it out.

Zé Rafael risks from afar, but sends over the goal.

Gabriel Menino and Mayke take the places of Danilo and Marcos Rocha.

Everton Ribeiro and Pedro take the place of Victor Hugo and Marinho.

Raphael Veiga receives a pass from Dudu at the entrance of the area and hits a kick, in the corner, with no chance for goalkeeper Santos. All the same.

João Gomes steals the ball, Flamengo goes on the counterattack and Marinho finishes the left of the goal.

Great play worked on by Palmeiras, Raphael Veiga sends it to the goal, but the referee signals offside in the bid.

Weverton makes a direct connection, Pablo retreats badly and Rony barely gets the submission. Santos saves.

Individual play by Ayrton Lucas, who finishes for Weverton’s defense.

Lázaro receives a pass in front, wins the mark and finishes for a great defense by Weverton.

Palmeiras arrives once again with Dudu, but Santos pushes away the danger.

Great move by Raphael Veiga, who receives in front and finishes for Santos’ defense.

Teams return unchanged for the second half, but Palmeiras reverses the sides of Dudu and Scarpa.

Ball rolling for the final step.

Flamengo beat Palmeiras 1-0.

Matheuzinho scores with João Gomes, receives in the drente and finishes very close to the goal.

Let’s go to 49.

Palmeiras look for space to try to equalize.

Palmeiras arrives with danger, Zé Rafael risks the entrance of the area, the ball deflects and almost deceives the goalkeeper Santos.

Flamengo has one more chance from above, Pablo goes up alone and heads over the goal. Almost the second.

Great move by Ayrton Lucas on the left and the cross was just right for Victor Hugo. The boy headed in the corner, with no chance for Weverton. Flamingo in front!

Balanced game so far at Allianz Parque.

Scarpa receives on the right, makes a play and finishes very close to the goal.

after Marinho’s cross, Lázaro heads in and the Palmeiras goalkeeper makes a good save.

David Luiz plays for Victor Hugo, who risks from outside the area to Weverton’s defense.

Palmeiras takes the initiative at the beginning of the game.

Raphael Veiga risks from outside the area and Santos has the ball.

Ball rolling for Palmeiras x Flamengo.

Let’s go to the game! Ball will roll at Arena Palmeiras.

Almost everything ready. Soon the ball will roll at Arena Palmeiras.

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

Ramon Abatti Abel officiates the match, assisted by Kléber Lúcio Gil and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva. Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro will be the video referee.

Diego Alves, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are in the medical department. Hugo is suspended for the third yellow card.

Jailson is recovering after knee surgery.

In the first round, the teams ended up in a goalless draw, in a very disputed game at Maracanã. Today’s game will define many things in the competition.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 48 points, Palmeiras can put a hand on the cup in today’s game. If Flamengo wins, Verdão will open up a 12-point advantage over its main competitor in the fight for the title. Flamengo needs the win to close the gap to six points. Game promise!

It’s leader versus vice leader day in the Brasileirão! Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other at Arena Palmeiras for the 23rd round of the competition. Let’s go together for this game treated by many as the anticipated final of the Brasileirão 2022.

Date: 08/21/2022

Time: 20:00 (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal (João Gomes), Everton Ribeiro (Marinho) and Arrascaeta (Everton Cebolinha); Gabi and Pedro (Lazarus).

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa; Ron (Lopez).

Like Palmeiras, Flamengo is also coming from six consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. And Rubro-Negro is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Is it possible to fight on all fronts? The victory over Palmeiras will keep the Brasileirão dream alive. a defeat, can take the team out of contention.

Libertadores semifinalist, Palmeiras has already fallen in the Copa do Brasil, but comes from SIX straight victories in the Brazilian Championship. A victory this Sunday and Verdão will shoot once and for all at the end of the competition. Victory is essential.

It’s a duel of great people! This Sunday, Palmeiras receives Flamengo in a direct game in the fight for the title of the Brasileirão. A victory will leave Verdão in a very good situation in the championship. Flamengo, on the other hand, needs the victory to close the gap to the leader. What’s up? Make your bets!

Another decisive round of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Leader versus vice leader of the competition. Who will win? Follow all bids in real time from VAVEL Brasil.