Google’s 9 Most Interesting Easter Eggs

The term easter egg (Easter egg, in English) is quite popular in the world of games, movies and technology for being the name given to secrets, hidden elements and clues scattered throughout these environments. And did you know that Google is full of easter eggs?

On the internet, these contents are usually used to hide a joke, subliminal message or pass a reference and can be found in the form of sounds, videos, images or minigames, for example. Check out seven of the easter eggs most interesting of Google for you to have fun.

9. Heads or tails

Need to decide something and are in doubt between two options? Stop racking your brains: type flip a coin on Google and let the machine flip a coin for you.

Decide everything in the best style Two-Face, the villain of Batman (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

8. Tic-tac-toe

A classic from the times when there was no cell phone to pass the time, the tic-tac-toe game is also present as a Google easter egg. To check, search for tic tac toe and have fun.

The classic tic-tac-toe hidden on Google (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

7. Friends

The series friends remains a classic and this one easter egg shows an interactive element that represents each of the show’s characters when you search for them. When searching Phoebe Buffay, for example, you will come across the song “Smelly Cat” and the animation of a cat on the screen when you click on the guitar.

Search for any FRIENDS character and click on the elements next to the name (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

6. Needing to relax?

Google has a feature that promises to help you relax. To access it, simply search for “Breathing Exercise” in the search bar on any device; the experience lasts 1 minute and promises to help you breathe consciously, indicating when it’s time to inhale and when to exhale.

How about a breathing exercise? (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

5. Animal sounds

Interesting and useful for children’s learning, Google has created a library with sounds from almost all species of animals. To access the resource, simply search for “animal sounds” on the website and click on the species of your choice.

O easter egg “animal sounds” features sounds of almost all species (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

4. Classic games

You probably remember the classic Windows games that marked the 80’s and 90’s. Despite being simple, they still bring a sense of nostalgia, and Google has a solution for those who miss titles like Patience and Minefield. Just type the name of any of them in the browser’s search bar — and the same goes for the snake game (snake) and the eternal eat-come (Pac Man)

Easter eggs good to kill time and nostalgia (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

3. Pride in Spreadsheets

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June, Google added a new feature that lets you bring a little life to spreadsheets. To activate this easter egg, just type PRIDE in the first row of the spreadsheet with the letters separated, as in the image below — and the tool also works in Portuguese, so you can also replace PRIDE per PRIDE.

You can also replace PRIDE with PRIDE (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

2. Random facts

One of the main benefits of the internet is that it houses almost all the knowledge about the world, just like the easter egg of Google that reveals facts about various subjects. To access it, just search I’m feeling curious and the tool will appear at the top of the page — this one, unfortunately, is not available in Portuguese.

Like this easter egg you can find things you probably wouldn’t look for on the internet (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

1. Kittens and doguinhos

Google has two easter eggs to celebrate International Cat Day (August 8) and International Dog Day (August 26). To access them, just type cat or puppyclick on the paw that appears on the right side of the animal’s name, and then anywhere on the screen to see the magic happen.