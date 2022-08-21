Grêmio x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano is sent off, rants on the pitch and explains recording; watch | cruise

Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano was once again expelled for complaints. This time, the red came by referee Bráulio da Silva Machado during the duel with Grêmio, for Serie B. On the way to the locker room, the Uruguayan said he didn’t say anything to the referee.

After being sent off, Pezzolano yells on the way to the locker room

“I didn’t say anything to him (referee). Lucky I have everything recorded” – says.

Paulo Pezzolano shows that he recorded a conversation with the referee

At the press conference, the coach explained why the conversation was recorded. According to him, the recording is for the production of the documentary that is being prepared by Ronaldo’s management and that will show the work from arrival to gaining access. According to him, the complaint was with Luvannor.

– Afterwards, the recording is for a documentary that will leave the Cruzeiro up ahead and has already served for that. In fact, today I didn’t disrespect anyone. I already told the referee, I got mad because Luvannor threw himself to the ground and the referee sends me off. It’s impotence, but I’m calm. It is to keep working, the good thing is that we are very close to the goal, very close to the access. We have to stand firm, with our feet on the ground. We will have another final at home, we have to win and we will work for it.

This is the coach’s fourth dismissal of the season. The Uruguayan was also penalized in the matches against Villa Nova (Mineiro), Fluminense (Copa do Brasil) and CSA (Serie B).

After the expulsion against CSA in July, Pezzolano acknowledged his behavior on the pitch, and said he had made a promise to the players that he would change.

– It won’t happen again, I promised the players, which is the most important thing. They and Cruzeiro need me in the field,” he said.

This Wednesday, the Uruguayan will be tried in the STJD for the expulsion that occurred in the duel with Fluminense and may be punished with up to six hook games. On the occasion, the referee Raphael Claus, reported in a summary that the coach would have said that he would be “stealing” for Fluminense.

Claus mentioned that Pezzolano had already been cautioned in the 36th minute of the first half. However, according to the referee, he continued “gesturing in an audacious way against the referee’s decisions”.