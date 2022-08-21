Grmio x Cruzeiro: probable lineups for head-to-head in Serie B

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Grmio in Serie B

With a training session this Saturday morning (20/8), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed its preparations to face Grmio. The match valid for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, this Sunday (21/8), at 4pm.

The Uruguayan coach left defender Lus Felipe, right-back Rmulo and midfielder Fernando Canesin out of the list of related players by technical option.

On the other hand, the absences were due to the right-back Geovane Jesus and the versatile Leonardo Pais, who are still in a physical transition phase. Although he has already returned to activities after dislocating his right shoulder, striker Stnio was once again preserved.

Probable Cruzeiro team

The tendency is for Pezzolano to change the team that took the field in the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, at Man Garrincha, in Brasília, especially as a tactical strategy. Wesley Gasoline should win Daniel Jnior’s spot on the right wing; Willian Oliveira is another one who is vying for a spot; in attack, striker Edu can return in place of Luvannor.

Therefore, Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jnior), Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Chay and Luvannor (Edu).

Probable team from Grmio

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Grmio closed the preparation to face Cruzeiro in Serie B

Coach Roger Machado has two doubts in the Grêmio squad for the duel with Raposa. The coach is considering scaling Ferreirinha in the attack, but, for that, Guilherme would have to leave the starting lineup. The other unknown is whether or not he should reinforce the midfield mark. If you choose this option, Bitello would take the place of Campaz.

Who should also return this Sunday is right-back Edlson, ex-Cruzeiro, who has recovered from his injury and has been training with the team. However, the tendency is for him to start on the bench.

On the other hand, Roger could not count on defender Pedro Geromel, who received the third yellow card and is suspended. Who should take his place Nat, trained in the team’s base category. Kannemann and Jhonata Robert remain in the medical department.

So, a possible Grmio lineup has: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Nat, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Campaz (Bitello); Biel, Guilherme (Ferreira) and Diego Souza.

Opponent of Cruzeiro, Grmio is third in the classification table, with 43 points – ten less than Raposa, who leads the national competition in isolation.