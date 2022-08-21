Grmio x Cruzeiro: probable lineups for head-to-head in Serie B

With a training session this Saturday morning (20/8), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed its preparations to face Grmio. The match valid for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, this Sunday (21/8), at 4pm.
The Uruguayan coach left defender Lus Felipe, right-back Rmulo and midfielder Fernando Canesin out of the list of related players by technical option.
On the other hand, the absences were due to the right-back Geovane Jesus and the versatile Leonardo Pais, who are still in a physical transition phase. Although he has already returned to activities after dislocating his right shoulder, striker Stnio was once again preserved.
Probable Cruzeiro team
The tendency is for Pezzolano to change the team that took the field in the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, at Man Garrincha, in Brasília, especially as a tactical strategy. Wesley Gasoline should win Daniel Jnior’s spot on the right wing; Willian Oliveira is another one who is vying for a spot; in attack, striker Edu can return in place of Luvannor.
Therefore, Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jnior), Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Chay and Luvannor (Edu).
Probable team from Grmio
Who should also return this Sunday is right-back Edlson, ex-Cruzeiro, who has recovered from his injury and has been training with the team. However, the tendency is for him to start on the bench.
So, a possible Grmio lineup has: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Nat, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Campaz (Bitello); Biel, Guilherme (Ferreira) and Diego Souza.
Opponent of Cruzeiro, Grmio is third in the classification table, with 43 points – ten less than Raposa, who leads the national competition in isolation.