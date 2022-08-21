Gui Khury wins competition on giant ramp at his grandparents’ house | skateboard

It was a different pressure. Gui Khury, just 13 years old, competed at home. Or rather, at the grandparents’ house, where a structure with a 10-meter high ramp was set up. School friends were present in the stands and the name of the competition was named after him: Rampa do Gui. But the young skater didn’t seem to feel the responsibility and, with a great score in the first round, he already took the lead, and with a spectacular second round, he secured the title of the tournament, which featured the best names in the sport in the country, such as Pedro Barros, Olympic vice-champion, and Edgar Vovô, who is also the national team’s coach. The second position, however, went to Ítalo Penarubia.

In the regulations, the eight athletes made four descents each, with three judges giving points and the highest score guarantees the title. The ramp is 10 meters high, 70 meters long and athletes reach 40km/h on the initial descent. The track project, installed in the backyard of Gui Khury’s grandmother’s house, was conceived in 2018. The ramp, however, began to be built in October 2021 and, in February of this year, it was inaugurated.

logo on first round, the owner of the house, Gui Khury, has already managed a brilliant presentation. A 720º (two laps) on the first descent and a 900º (two and a half laps) in the sequence, scoring 84.67 points. Edgar Vovô came in second, with 72, followed by Pedro Barros, in third.

At second round, the main skaters ended up missing their maneuvers and suffering some falls. Then came Gui’s turn, who made an even better presentation, with a 720th in the air and an even better executed 900th, with 87.00.

THE third round started with Gustavo Akiro, who is from Curitiba, getting the score of 67.33, going to the third position provisionally. Rony also made his best lap, with 66, jumping to fourth place, as well as Gustavo Fujikawa, who scored 69.33, passing the two mentioned and taking third place. Pedro Barros and Gui Khury suffered falls.

At last round, Rony Gomes got 75.00 and took the second position, behind only Gui Khury. But, soon after, Ítalo already took the vice-leadership. Pedro Barros and Edgar fell and ended up being a little behind in the table. And Gui closed the competition at a high level, hitting the last maneuvers.

This Sunday, there was no official women’s competition on the Ramp. But two athletes came down, in a friendly presentation: Dora Varella and Raicca Ventura. The goal is to encourage more women to try to participate in the event so that, next year, we have an official competition among women as well.

