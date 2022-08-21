Henry Cavill Might Appear at Comic-Con to Announce His Return as Superman

Recently, it was revealed that the Warner Bros. Discovery was planning a new movie from the ‘Super man’ with Henry Cavill in the lead role.

Although not revealing much, the source says that the idea for the future of A.D on the big screen is to focus on a shared universe, with Superman from cavill at the center of the franchise, with everything starting from scratch.

Now, Deadline has revealed that the actor Henry Cavill will make a surprise appearance on the panels of ‘black adam‘ and ‘Shazam 2‘ at San Diego Comic Con to announce his return as the Man of Steel.

The actor would have finally managed to negotiate with Warner to pay the high fee he was asking for his return.

Recently, it was reported that the Man of Steel would make an appearance in a post-credits scene of ‘black adam‘ but the scene wouldn’t show Superman’s face. Confirmed his return, the actor should already appear in a cameo in the film.

“They’re organizing because they need to make a Superman movie, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Superman played by Henry Cavil needs to be the focus.”said the source.

Unfortunately, there are no further details on the studio’s strategy, so it is unknown when and how this idea will be put into practice.

Remembering that cavill has expressed his desire to reprise the role several times, the most recent being during an interview with talk show British Lorraine.

The star said he is simply waiting for a call from the studio about the character’s prospects.

“I still have the costume… Just in case. [me chamarem]”he commented. “Yes, I’m ready and waiting for the call.”

Henry Cavill discussing SUPERMAN! on #Lorraine And mentioning ‘he’s ready and waiting for the phonecall’#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/TpE58SgaVq pic.twitter.com/DVYbTrrmkI — Jordan 🇬🇧#RTSV & Doctor Who Flux 🥳 (@Jordan_Wayne21) December 6, 2021

In another interview, this time to The Hollywood ReporterCavill commented that there is still a lot to be done with the character in theaters:

“There is still so much to do with Superman, and I would love the opportunity”he said. “Zod’s death gave the character a reason to never kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming right after – I don’t think it was in the original script, but I wanted to show the pain he felt. I did a lot of other emotional sequences that they didn’t choose; tears flowed freely. He killed the last remaining member of his species. That was the choice he made at that moment and he will never do that again. There’s an opportunity to come of age after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as an almost godlike and seemingly invulnerable being, but with real feelings inside. As I always say: ‘the cover is still in the closet’”.

Would you like to see Cavill return as Superman?

