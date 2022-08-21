Nubank allows the credit card bill to be advanced in case the customer wants to release more limit. Check step by step!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in Latin America, allows the credit card bill to be paid in advance if the customer wants to release more limits to buy products and services. Through bank slip or debit, the fintech user can pay off part of the total amount of the charge.

In the case of payment by bank slip, the limit will only be available after a period of three working days, from the day the charge is paid. But, if the payment is by debit, the limit will be released automatically.

It is worth remembering that fintech usually offers several possibilities, such as the build limit function, payment of a bill with a credit card, loan with first payment for 90 days, among others.

Find out how to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card

For those who want more credit limit and want to anticipate the bill payment by ticket, just access the Nubank application, click on Credit Card and follow a few steps. See what they are below:

Select the invoice you want to pay in advance;

Go to “Pay invoice”;

Choose the payment amount or leave the amount if the charge is paid in full;

Copy the barcode or send the invoice in PDF format by email to be paid.

On the other hand, customers who want more limits and want to anticipate the bill payment via debit must also access the bank application, choose the “Account” option, click on “Pay”, click on “Pay card invoice”, inform the amount they wish to pay and click on “Continue” to confirm the operation.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

How to pay boletos using Nubank credit card

Nubank customers can pay the slips with their credit card through the bank’s application, available for Android and iOS. In addition, people can pay the invoice amount in installments with a lower interest rate than that applied by other financial institutions.

To pay boletos using the Nubank credit card, just open the bank application, click on “Pay” and then on “Pay boletos”. You can scan the physical charge or enter the barcode.

After the ticket is scanned or the barcode has been typed, it is necessary to go to “Choose payment method”, check the “Credit card” option and choose the number of installments desired.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com