Hubble Telescope reveals ‘amazing’ record of distant galaxy and surprises scholars; check out discovery – Metro World News Brasil

In an important discovery, astronomers from the American Space Agency (NASA) may have witnessed a galaxy’s black hole ‘delivery system’ in action.

As detailed by NASA, a new study using data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope describes how a large black hole may have been delivered to the spiral galaxy NGC 4424 by another smaller galaxy.

NGC 4424 is located about 54 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo cluster of galaxies. The main panel of this image, which was released earlier, shows a wide-field view of this galaxy in Hubble’s optical light.

The image is about 45,000 light-years across. The center of this galaxy is expected to host a large black hole estimated to contain a mass of between about 60,000 and 100,000 suns.

As detailed by NASA, it is also likely that there are millions of stellar-mass black holes, which contain between about 5 and 30 solar masses, scattered throughout the galaxy.

The inset features a close-up view of NGC 4424 that shows X-ray data from Chandra (blue) plus a version of the optical data (red) that had light from a model of NGC 4424 subtracted from the image to show other faint features. .

This inset image is about 1,700 light-years across. The elongated red object is a cluster of stars that the authors of the new study dubbed “Nikhuli”.

As detailed by NASA, the researchers determined that Nikhuli is likely the center of a small galaxy that had most of its stars stripped away when colliding with the larger galaxy NGC 4424. It was also stretched by gravitational forces as it fell towards the center of NGC. 4424.

Currently, Nikhuli is about 1,300 light-years from the center of NGC 4424, or about 20 times closer than Earth is to the Milky Way’s giant black hole.

A possible explanation for the Chandra X-ray source in the insert is that matter from Nikhuli is rapidly falling into a stellar-mass black hole.

However, as these smaller black holes are expected to be rare in a cluster the size of Nikhuli, the authors argue that the material is more likely to slowly fall into a more massive black hole weighing between about 40,000 and 150,000 suns.

As detailed by NASA, these results imply that Nikhuli is likely acting as a delivery system for NGC 4424’s black hole supply, in this case bringing in a huge one.

If the center of NGC 4424 contains a massive black hole, Nikhuli’s massive black hole should end up orbiting it.

Also according to the information, the distance separating the pair should then shrink until gravitational waves are produced and the two massive black holes merge. Check out images:

Text with information of the American Space Agency