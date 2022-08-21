Hulk booed, athlete sale; the news from Atlético-MG today (20/08)

Credit: Publicity / Fortaleza l Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

This Saturday (20), at the Mineirão stadium, Atlético-MG ended up being defeated by Goiás 1-0, with a goal scored by Pedro Raúl.

Thus, Galo remains quite distant from the leaders of the Brasileirão Serie A, only in 7th place with 35 points.

In addition, the victory of Goiás also put an end to the taboo of 13 years without winning a victory over Atlético-MG, in Mineirão.

So, Goiás took the opportunity to provoke Galo after the victory on their social networks. This joke was in reference to the amount of rejection notes that the mining team issues.

https://twitter.com/goiasoficial/status/1561102085420158976

Hulk leaving booed

During Atlético-MG’s defeat to Goiás, striker Hulk was replaced by Cuca, in the 34th minute of the second half, for Eduardo Sasha to enter.

As he ran to leave the field, the striker ended up being booed by some fans who were present at Mineirão.

Galo sold steering wheel to Brazilian club

After a loan period that would run until the end of the year, Fortaleza decided to make the definitive purchase of 27-year-old midfielder Zé Welison.

Galo owned the athlete’s rights and concluded the sale for R$1.25 million to release Zé Welison to the Vojvoda team, where he is the starter. Therefore, Fortaleza should keep 75% of the economic rights and Atlético should keep 25%

Angry crowd with holder from Atlético-MG

During the game against Goiás, the right-back, Mariano, suffered harsh criticism regarding his performance on the field. In this way, the Minas Gerais fans began to ask for speed in hiring Rodinei, a side who belongs to Flamengo, but who is ventilated at Atlético-MG.