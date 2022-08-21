iFood makes an agreement with the police to release couriers in blitz

iFood made an agreement with the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP). The intention is to identify and release couriers more quickly if they are stopped in a blitz. This will be possible through technology, with the integration between the register of workers on the platform and the public system to verify identity.

The partnership should help the police with identification and, on the other hand, prevent couriers from wasting too much travel time if they are stopped at a blitz. The agreement already works in São Paulo. The support of technology in identification will be essential to prevent crimes by false couriers.

iFood deal in blitz

The agreement between iFood and the Secretary of Public Security was thought after a wave of crimes committed by false delivery men between the months of April and May of this year.

The police reinforced the approach to motorcyclists and asked for the understanding of workers. With that in mind, iFood proposed the partnership to help the police more easily identify delivery people. Consequently, professionals are released without wasting so much time on blitzes.

For this, iFood reinforced the platform’s technology and created a system to integrate the data with the public system used by police officers to identify citizens.

Thus, during the approach, police officers will have the necessary information to confirm if the delivery person is really part of the iFood system, as well as see the order delivery route.

For now, the agreement is active only in São Paulo, but it should be extended later this month to Rio de Janeiro. And the partnership also shows signs of progress in other parts of Brazil, such as Ceará, Distrito Federal and Pernambuco.