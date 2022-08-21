Image reveals the first deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest movie from Marvel Studios exclusively in theaters. The film divided fans and received criticism for several aspects of the film. One of them was its very short duration, which many say affected the final result.

Even more so when it was revealed that the original version would have around 3 hours, and that MANY interesting scenes were cut. And one of them is precisely the focus of today’s news!

As concept art of the film has just been released on the internet, it gives us our first glimpse of the deleted scene with the Grand Master. The character played by Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok would probably be another Gorr victim.

Check out the art:

Judging by Korg’s detached head, the scene would be set AFTER the beef in the City of Omnipotence. Which is where Thor’s loyal stone friend has his body destroyed by Zeus’ men.

And where we would surely say goodbye to the Grand Master! keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

Art reveals cut reference to X-Men:

Thor: Love and Thunder ended up dividing – and a lot – the opinion of the fans, with some who loved the movie and others who ended up hating with all their strength every detail.

The film followed its base seen in Thor: Ragnarokalbeit in even greater proportions, with more humor, more jokes, more nonsensical moments and lots of characters.

The scene in the Omnipotent City brings together an absurd amount of different gods of all kinds, but new concept art shows that a major X-Men villain (and famous in the wizarding world of Marvel) has been removed from the film.

The villain in question is cytotoraka mythical entity behind the power of the mutant Fanatic:

The character can be seen sitting on a throne alongside other gods:

In the comics, Cyttorak is also known as the Destroyer, Lord of Oblivion, and Master of the Raging Storm. The character is a powerful being from the Crimson Cosmos, with him being worshiped as both a god and a demon by early humans on Earth.

The fanatic is Cyttorak’s avatar on Earth, a concept featured in moon knight that could be reused in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although it has been discarded, the villain may reappear in productions related to the X-Men or even as a villain in some production focusing on mystical Marvel characters, such as Doctor Strange, for example.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!