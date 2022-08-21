In negotiation with Manchester United, Antony does not train and can be out of Ajax’s game

Created by São Paulo, striker Antony lives moments of uncertainty in Holland. The Brazilian has already expressed his desire to leave the Dutch team to wear the Manchester United shirt. Due to the negotiations, he didn’t train this Saturday and could be out of Ajax’s next commitment.

The Red Devils have already made a proposal for the striker, but have not been successful in the negotiations. Ajax demand a minimum of £68m for Antony, and Manchester United’s management are looking into the situation to see if it’s worth “breaking the bank” for the player.

With news coming out of Amsterdam, however, the player appears to be closer to the English team. Manchester United are already planning a new move, although they consider the negotiation complicated and see PSV’s Cody Gakpo as a more viable option. The information is from the journalist Fabrício Romano.

As mentioned, Antony could miss Ajax’s next match of the season, which will be against Sparta Rotterdam. The teams face each other in the south of Holland this Saturday, at 9:30 am (GMT).

