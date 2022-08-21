Is it worth continuing to contribute while living outside Brazil?

Is it worth continuing to pay INSS even if you live outside Brazil? Check out what the conditions are and if it’s really worth investing in it

Despite being a beautiful country, Brazil has been frustrating many people. In fact, many people end up being disappointed with the country’s difficulties and trying to live elsewhere. Many people, despite enjoying living in Brazil, receive an opportunity to work or study and end up living abroad.

Whatever the reason, you need to think about retirement. But is it worth continuing to pay INSS living outside Brazil?

Is it worth paying INSS even if you live outside Brazil?

First, it is necessary to say that there are, yes, many Brazilians who live abroad continue to contribute to the INSS. After all, this collection period counts in the future to reach a retirement in Brazil.

In addition, it ensures you are covered for all Social Security benefits. This includes entitlements such as sick pay, maternity pay and death benefit.

Furthermore, if the country has an International Pension Agreement with Brazil, in the future you can apply for two pensions, one in each country. In other words, it is worth continuing to contribute to the INSS. In the case of sick pay, for example, you can do the expertise in the country where you are living. Of course, if there is such an international agreement.

Currently, the INSS maintains an international agreement with several countries around the world, each with its own rules. Thus, you must first verify if the country you have moved to has an international agreement with Brazil and also what are the conditions for the use of pension rights. But, in any case, continuing to contribute guarantees you the Brazilian retirement, in case you need to come back someday.

Currently, among the countries that have a multilateral agreement (which involves more than one country) with Brazil are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Ecuador, Spain, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal and Uruguay. Other countries have bilateral agreements (only between Brazil and the country), including Germany, Belgium, Canada, Spain, USA, France, Italy, Greece, Japan, among others.

