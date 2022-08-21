Is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 still worth it in 2022?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 already represents 70% of Samsung’s foldable cell phone sales worldwide. Despite the more than 7 million units purchased by daring consumers, the launch of the Z Flip 4 begins to raise doubts as to whether its successful predecessor is still worth buying.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung was one of the pioneers in terms of new generation foldable cell phones. Consequently, this strategy of innovating within a stagnant market with the devices without changes in their rectangular shape – which can also be called “Candy Bar” – made all the difference to the popularization of the product.

With a price equivalent to that seen in the brand’s tops with 2021 chipsets, and with its successor about to arrive in Brazil, does it still make sense to buy the Z Flip 3? Check out my opinion throughout the text.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 current price

Improvements over the predecessor

Despite having in its nomenclature the number that characterizes it as the third generation, the Z Flip 3 is, in fact, the second significant model of this differentiated line of compact folding.

However, the launch of the Z Flip 5G in mid-2020 made it assume the post of “cut alternative” of the first foldable from the company, but this smartphone did not receive any visual changes, it only changed the chipset to the Snapdragon 865+ 5G that made the change in its connectivity.

In any case, the Z Flip 3 can be characterized as the evolution of the somewhat “prototyped” design seen in the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G. Because they present several problems in their construction, such as the entry of debris in the gap between the canvas and the body, in addition to the exorbitant crease and its fragility in constant use.

However, corrections have been made to increase the lifespan of the cell phone. The hinge area received in 2021 a mechanism that helps to block the entry of dust and other elements that could impair usability.

In addition, the body received important polishing so that, when opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would have the same visual aspect as a traditional cell phone. With a more discreet crease and advanced settings, the device has become the best value for money among the folding models.

Another attractive feature of the model is the external display. In addition to being amplified, it also allows previewing for photo and video captures, as well as quick access to basic smartphone functions via widgets.

An alternative to tops of the line

It is known that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has configurations equivalent to the S-line phones of 2021 — which were sold outside Brazil —, with the Snapdragon 888 platform. The fact that the 800 line chipset is also used in the version sold here made the interest of the public that wants and can afford a high-end foldable smartphone grow.

The fact that the South Korean launched the Galaxy S21 in Brazil at prices starting at R$5,999 – which in 2022 dropped to less than R$4,000 – has already made the public have an interesting purchase “window” before of the collapsible landing in the country.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 has high-end phone settings (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

However, the configuration of the Exynos 2100 took time to balance the performance and photographic quality, which were promises of the brand, with the temperature of the chip. Therefore, many users preferred to wait for an alternative that came with hardware from competitor Qualcomm.

Soon, the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 helped to “fill that void” and provide configurations befitting what the public expected in a high-end model. The technical specifications are similar to what we see on the Galaxy S21 and S21+, but the photographic set does not have a 108 MP sensor or a zoom lens.

Other highlights of the Z Flip 3

The presence of 8 GB of RAM in the 128 GB and 256 GB storage alternatives helps to provide the balance of performance that makes sense in the category. Complementing this, the One UI custom interface delivers advantageous features for usability. Among them are the options for apps optimized by the “flex mode“.

The functionality has the purpose that is built into its nomenclature, as it takes advantage of the flexibility of the folding screen to improve the use of dynamic apps or even enjoy two apps simultaneously.

Another point to consider is that the Z Flip 3 has the Android 12 operating system. However, it came from the factory with the 11th generation, and this demonstrates how much the South Korean is committed to providing a renewed user experience for your device. public that invests heavily in this product.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 has “Flex mode” feature (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone, and it can be attractive to people interested in innovation because it’s foldable. Despite the prohibitive price at its launch, the product can be the ideal alternative for those who want to enter the world of models foldables compact.

However, it is necessary to analyze whether it makes sense to buy the device for your type of use. It’s compact, it’s fast, but the arrival of the Z Flip 4 has seen its price fluctuate considerably in recent months.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has its price fluctuating (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Despite having already appeared in offers for less than R$ 4 thousand in its 128 GB version, there are days when it exceeds R$ 4,500, which is already a nice discount when we compare this value to the R$ 6,999 charged on its ad in Brazil.

Therefore, for whom the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is worth it for everything it delivers, it is a great purchase option, but attention to its price is essential to make the purchase of the “older” model worthwhile.

