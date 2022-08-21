Is TikTok Monitoring Its Users? Researcher makes some claims about the app, understand

According to information from a security researcher, TikTok, a popular short-video platform, is monitoring user activity outside the app. The action can be dangerous, especially for those who have card information on their devices.

Is TikTok Monitoring iOS Users?

Felix Krause, the technology researcher who reported the TikTok action, analyzed the launch of InAppBrowser, which is a tool that lists various JavaScript commands executed in iOS apps as soon as the app’s browser connects to a web page. On Thursday (8/18), however, Krause noticed a different feature in the TikTok execution codes on Apple systems.

At first, to show what the tool is capable of doing, the researcher studied some other popular iOS platforms that have built-in browsers. According to him, the results were alarming: networks like Facebook, TikTok, Messenger and Instagram change web pages that open in browsers. The action includes placing tracking codes such as text selections, inputs, touches, etc., as well as inserting external JavaScript files and creating new HTML elements.

When Krause delved deeper into browsers, he found that the TikTok thing does other things that are considered pretty bad, like monitoring the app’s users’ input and keyboard clicks. This means that if someone opens a web page directly from the video app and enters information such as credit cards, for example, they can easily provide this information to the app.

Despite this, the researcher analyzed that TikTok is not the only app to force users to open pages in an internal browser, without giving access to the user’s default browser, so it’s always good to be careful with the information we enter through them.

Platform justification

In a statement to Forbes, a spokesperson for TikTok reported that these practices actually occur through the company. However, according to him the JavaScript code is only for cleaning, performance monitoring and troubleshooting. The goal, in this case, is to improve the user experience, but it is always good to pay attention to the details.

