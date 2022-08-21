Johnny Depp in talks to participate in the 2022 VMAs, says website | celebrities



Johnny Depp negotiates participation in the VMAs – Playback/Twitter

Johnny Depp in talks to participate in the VMAs Playback/Twitter

Published 08/20/2022 19:58

Rio – Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance during MTV’s 2022 VMAs. The actor has been away from the media since he was accused of assault by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in 2016. According to TMZ, Johnny Depp will appear on stage at the awards ceremony dressed as Moon Person, a character in the VMAs trophies.

According to the portal’s sources, the broadcaster’s production is negotiating the actor’s participation in the event, which takes place on August 28. Johnny Depp has won 5 VMAs over the years: Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

Judicial Battle

In early June, the trial of the Johnny Depp x Amber Heard case came to an end. The actor has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation in response to an editorial the actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence. Amber Heard, on the other hand, also sued her ex-husband in a lawsuit with twice the value, U$ 100 million (approximately R$ 481 million). The argument of the actress of “Aquaman” is that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

In the verdict, the actress was found guilty of all three counts of defamation in the lawsuit brought by her ex-husband and will have to pay 10 million dollars, the equivalent of R$ 52 million – the initial amount was 15 million dollars, but the judge agreed to reduce the amount. But Depp was also convicted of one of the three counts in the lawsuit and will have to pay $2 million in damages. The trial took seven weeks and the jurors took three days to deliberate on the conclusions.