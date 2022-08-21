Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs, says website

+



Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty Images)

Johnny Depp is set to make his first major public appearance soon. Away from showbiz since mid-2016, when he was accused of assault by ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor will participate in the 2022 edition of MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMA). According to information from the website TMZ, Depp will take the stage of the awards dressed as the Moonperson, character of the VMA trophies.

Sources from the portal say that the actor would be in the negotiation phase with the production team of the station. The ceremony will take place on the 28/08. This wouldn’t be Depp’s first time at a VMAs, as the actor has already won five awards, including Best Actor, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

Since winning the lawsuit against Amber Heard, the actor has slowly returned to public life, including starring in brand campaigns. With the end of the legal battle, Amber was ordered to pay US$ 10 million (equivalent to R$ 47 million at the current price) in damages to her ex-husband. The seven-person jury also ruled that Depp, through his attorney Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of three counts in his lawsuit; she will receive $2 million.