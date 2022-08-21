Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili UFC 278 LIVE

Total anticlimax. First Brazilian to step up in the octagon on the main card of UFC 278held this Saturday (20), in Salt Lake City (USA), Jose Aldo was stopped by the pragmatic style of Merab Dvalishvili. Victim of the Georgian’s strategy, who made use of grappling, the Brazilian was not able to impose his game and ended up being overcome by the unanimous decision of the judges.

With the stumble, Aldo had a streak of three consecutive wins at bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.) interrupted. In addition to the setback, the MMA legend moves away from his dream of fighting for the division’s belt again.

See too VIDEO: Watch José Aldo fight Merab Dvalishvili UFC 278

Victorious in the match, Dvalishvili has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Current number six in the friend-led group ranking Aljamain Sterlingthe Georgian should reach the top 5 in the category and extends his good moment, reaching the mark of eight positive results in a row.

With the dream of winning the title in the roosters, Aldo suffers the first setback in more than two years. The manauara’s last stumble had happened in the clash against Petr Yanin 2020, when the tupiniquim ended up knocked out by the Russian in dispute for the throne of the division.

The fight

The match started with Dvalishvili taking the initiative with a powerful round kick. Aldo saved on attacks and waited for the best moment to attack. Merab was more aggressive, and cornered the Brazilian with a straight to the face. In the sequence, the Georgian shortened and tried the first takedown, but the manauara defended well. Halfway through the round, José knocked his opponent off balance with a low kick. The tupiniquim threw a new low kick and tried to avoid the rival’s approach. Near the final minute, Merab looked for another takedown, but the manauara had a good defense again. In the final seconds, Dvalishvili returned to launch a round kick and Aldo responded with a flying knee, but there was no more time.

In the second stage, the Georgian launched the first attack, with a low kick. Aldo responded with a left hook. Still in the first minute, Dvalishvili dodged a cross from the Brazilian and looked for the takedown. Pressed against the bars, the manauara defended himself and avoided being taken to the ground. The Georgian scored with knees and did not allow the Brazilian to break free. In the middle of the stage, the manauara managed to get away and fit a combination of crossed with a kick in the opponent’s waistline. Afterwards, Merab clung to the tupiniquim again and tried to take him to the ground. The Georgian made it clear that the plan was to use grappling and pressed the tupiniquim against the bars again, asserting the advantage in the stage. In the final minute, Dvalishvili surprised the manauara with a hook and returned to hold on to José, but the clock ran out.

The last round started with Dvalishvili looking for a grappling fight in the opening seconds. Still in the first minute, the Georgian landed a clean hook in the Brazilian’s face, but José didn’t blame the blow. Aldo continued to save on attacks, while Merab insisted on grappling. In the middle of the stage, Dvalishvili returned to touch the manauara with a crossed. José tried to score with straight into the opponent’s belt line, but Merab returned to shorten and attempt a takedown. Aldo was still defending well, but he couldn’t let go of his game. At the end of the stage, Merab threw knees on the legs of the Brazilian, who was in the position of all fours. Aldo pulled away in the final seconds, but there was no more time.

UFC 278 stats

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UFC 278 results

MAIN CARD

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by knockout at 4m04s of R5 – Fight for the belt

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Paulo Borrachinha defeated Luke Rockhold in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Merab Dvalishvili defeated Jose Aldo in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Lucie Pudilova defeated Wu Yanan by TKO at 4m04s of R2

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by TKO at 1m05s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Heavy weight (up to 120.2kg.): Marcin Tybura defeated Alexandr Romano by majority decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jared Gordon defeated Leo Santos in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Sean Woodson and Luís Saldaña ended in a draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Angel Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear naked choke) at 4m31s

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): AoriQileng defeated Jay Perrin in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Noodles by TKO (punches) at 3:39 of R1