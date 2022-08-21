Julia Garner is the main candidate to star in the biopic about Madonna

According to Varietythe Emmy winner Julia Garner (‘Ozark’, ‘Inventing Anna’) became the main contender to play the queen of pop Madonna in the biopic written by her and Erin Cressida Wilson (‘The Girl on the Train’).

The information indicates that Garner has a high chance of accepting the offer.

Other actresses who were also considered to play the singer-songwriter included Florence Pugh (‘Little Women’), Alexa Demie (‘Euphoria’), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday) and Emma Laird (‘The Owner of Kingstown’).

Still without an official title, the project is under development by Universal Pictures and not much is known about the plot, but there are rumors that it will end with the tour ‘Blonde Ambition‘, from 1990.

In an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Madonna revealed that “The reason I’m doing this is because a lot of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’ve always been men.”

In another statement, she said:

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me as an artist, musician, dancer – a human being, trying to make my way in this world. The focus of this film will always be the music. Music kept me moving and art kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell than me? It is essential to share the roller coaster of my life with my own voice and vision.”

This is not the first time that the queen of pop gets involved with the cinematographic sphere, as he has worked on several projects such as ‘Prevents’, ‘A Very Special Team’ and ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. She also penned the script and directed the historical romantic drama ‘WE’which guaranteed the artist a Golden Globe for best original song.

Having released fourteen studio albums and sold over 300 million copies, Madonna remains, to this day, a titan of music and one of the most influential women in history. she already took it home seven Grammy statuettes and 20 VMAs.

