Kevin Costner has already chosen the protagonists of Horizon

Described as a historical epic, “Horizon” is Kevin Costner’s next big project. The actor will be director, co-writer and producer.

With production scheduled for the end of August, “Horizon” is Kevin Costner’s new film. Still no details on the type of role he will have in the story, Kevin Costner is the film’s main driver, being not only in the directorial chair but also as a producer and financer for Territory Pictures.

From a screenplay co-written by Costner and Jon Baird, “Horizon” tells a 15-year story, spanning the years before and after the Civil War and its expansion into the American West, through multiple perspectives. The film is being developed as the first of a trilogy, even being referred to as a Kevin Costner passion. Remember that this will mark his return to directing after “Open Rage”, in 2003.

The cast has not yet been announced, except for Jamie Campbell Bower (“Stranger Things”), Sienna Miller (“American Sniper”) and Sam Worthington (“Avatar”). While Bower was a casting confirmed by him during a stint on a talk show, the news of Miller and Worthington is recent and gives the duo as the protagonists of the story.

Despite the start of production set, the film still does not have a release date.

TRAILER | THE LAST FILM DIRECTED BY KEVIN COSTNER

