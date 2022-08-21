Kevin Wilson narrates the paranormal life of twins in the novel ‘Nothing to See Here’ – By the way

the characters of Nothing to See Hereby the American writer Kevin Wilsonn, 44, look like they came out of some movie David Lynch or even from The fury (1978), from Brian De Palma. It is, above all, the eccentricities that draw attention. Reminds me of some of the writer’s protagonists Carson McCullers (1917-1967), author of one of the most beautiful novels in the English language, The Heart is a Lonely Hunterlandmark of southern gothic.

Wilson, in an interview with By the wayembraces his passion for the work of McCullers (nicknamed a freak when young), who, according to him, “wrote so well about feeling weird and yet didn’t make people monstrous.”

This humanity crafted on top of imperfections shows the author’s talent in portraying characters on the fringes of society. In Nothing to See Here, the twins, sons of Senator Roberts, burst into flames when impacted by some abnormality. The twins don’t get burned, but they wreak havoc around and put the family on alert, wealthy but unstructured.

This exceptional status that Wilson brings to literature has been appreciated over the years, with authors such as Ransom Riggs, who wrote about paranormal children in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Wilson uses magical realism in her novel and addresses class and gender issues to show the pact of two friends in a tortuous relationship. Over the years, a myth has been created around Madison, representative of a culture based on exploration and belief in appearances.

His novels, bestsellers in the US, are often successful on other platforms. I mean the debut novel Canines in Family, was adapted for film with Nicole Kidman and Christopher Walken. His novel, now released in Brazil, Nothing to See Here, was a success as an audiobook. How much do you get involved in these adaptations?

I think the books were successful in these other mediums because I was smart enough to let people who think on those platforms take over. I remember when Nicole Kidman acquired the rights to Canines in Family: She asked me if I would like to write the script, something I had never done before, and I declined. So she got David Lindsay Abaire, one of the most talented playwrights I know, to write the script, and I think that was a better choice. The same with the audiobook of Nothing to See Herenarrated by actress Marin Ireland, who worked magic with the text.

What is it like to watch a story of yours adapted for the cinema or listen to an audiobook? What sensations do they arouse?

As someone who loves movies and listens to audiobooks constantly, I like the idea of ​​how work changes. I am not preciosive about my work. A movie is not a book and needs to be adapted into that form, so I just want them to do what they think will work. If they liked the book, first of all, I believe they can get what they need from it. And it’s just magical, as someone who grew up going to the movies, to see something you’ve written appear on screen played by great artists.

In Nothing to See Here we have a narrator, obsessive and hilarious. How do you know a woman’s head so well? Is it possible for an author to write from a universe that, however close it may be, is different from his perspective?

I think, obviously, since I’m not a woman, I run the risk of making a mistake. But for some reason, I’m drawn to a woman’s voice or perspective, and I try as hard as I can to make the character understandable. I feel I can achieve your desire, your motivation, present it clearly if the reader gives me the benefit of the doubt when I do something wrong. So I don’t think it’s impossible to write outside of your own perspective, but I think it helps to ask why you want to, what it does for the story, why it’s important for you to try and then be open to the possibility of making mistakes.

What are your literary references?

It’s Shirley Jackson and Carson McCullers, two authors who have written so well about things that matter to me: isolation, family, identity, weirdness, limited spaces. Jackson helped me understand that sometimes the hardest and scariest subject is what lives inside of us. But she did it with enough humor and awkwardness to appear honest. And Carson McCullers wrote so well about feeling weird, not finding yourself in your own body, and yet she never made people monstrous; she affirmed her humanity, and that was extremely important to me when I was young. I think of them when I try to imagine a story I want to write.

What are your writing rituals?

I do not have any. I write so rarely. I think part of that is because I’m a father and husband, and I also teach full-time, so I tend not to write a lot. I don’t write every day. Instead, I write in my head, over and over, until I think I know what I need to do, and then I find the time and write. I think when the kids get older and don’t need me as much, I’ll find a more regular routine, but for now, that’s how I work. Writing is something I’ve always loved and never wanted it to feel like a chore.

For the Brazilian reader to know a little more about you, I would like to know what made you become a writer. How was your trajectory until the publication of your first book, Canines in Family?

I grew up in a small, rural place, I felt isolated from the world, so books were a way to connect me to the rest of the world. I was afraid of everything, and books helped me to overcome that fear, to try to find a way to exist outside of the stories I read. And so, little by little, after enjoying reading so much, I wanted to try writing. And the writing calmed me down.

Like this?

Writing helped me figure out how to stay alive in the real world. But. so when I shared my work with the general public, I started to meet other people who live for literature, and that led me to my closest friends. In many ways, publishing the book is a mysterious thing and I’ve already earned it just by writing it, so anything that happens afterward is just luck.

Which authors of Brazilian literature have you had contact with?

Well, Clarice Lispector, who was brilliant. And I read and loved a book by Hilda Hilst, translated into English (The Obscene Madame D), which was unlike anything I had ever seen. But I think one of the great gifts of having my book published in Brazil was getting to know the work of my translator from Nothing to See HereNatalia Borges Polesso (author of The Extinction of the Bees). Your collection of stories, Blackberryis absolutely incredible.

New book coming around?

I have a new novel coming out in the States, now is Not the Time to Panicand then I hope to find time to start work on the next book.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

KEVIN WILSON

HARPER COLLINS BRAZIL

272 PAGES

BRL 54.90