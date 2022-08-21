“Kids Accessible Film Festival

O “Accessible Kids Film Festival – at the service of educational inclusion” back to Sao Paulo. Next Tuesday (23), at 2 pm, will be at Cultural Unibes, west of the city. On Wednesday (24), he will be at CEU Perus, in Vila Fanton, North Zone.

The project, which was approved for the 36th and 37th editions of “Criança Esperança”, has the seal of approval from the Unescobrings children with visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities closer to the seventh art, and shows how education, culture, technology and solidarity can be agents of transformation and social inclusion.

The film showing on the 23rd will be “Maleficent” and will feature audio description, pounds and descriptive subtitles. with direction of Robert Strombergcounts in the list with names like Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Sharlto Copley and Brenton Thwaites. On the 24th, it will be shown “Despicable Me 1”with direction of Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin. Admission is free at both addresses and the event is open to the public.

Read also: Universal Pictures Brasil announces release of “Kung Fu Panda 4” in 2024

It appeared seven years ago in the Rio Grande do Sulas Affordable Film Festivalconceived by entrepreneur and musician Sydney SchamesSid, president of CSO More Children and company director Sound of Light.

Upon his debut, in 2015, his son, David, then eight years old, could not enter the cinema, as he was not of the necessary age. Dejected, he exclaimed: “my father created an Accessible Festival for others; but it is not accessible to me!”. Soon after, he turned his indignation into a project: “Dad, how about we also create a festival for the children? I even have a name and slogan: ‘Affordable Film Festival Kids, take your dad to the movies!’”

Recently, the festival was in São Paulo at the club “A Hebraica” and at two CEUs (São Rafael and Meninos). Before returning to the capital of São Paulo, he was in Christmas. After this schedule, it will go to Brasília on the 28th and 29th of September and to Campo Grande (dates still undefined).

Until today, in its adult and children’s versions, it has been watched by about 18.2 thousand peoplein 36 cities, in 96 in-person presentations, in addition to four online, in 2021.

“We are all different, but we can share the same movie theater. In the sessions, there is the visually impaired father, with the son who can see, the hearing impaired daughter with the mother who listens, children with intellectual or mental disabilities… and everyone is together having fun inside the cinema”, points out Sidnei.

David, now 15, says: “We created the Festival for everyone to be the same. Not equal in the sense of having the same characteristics, but the same rights and possibilities. It’s a moment of inclusion for everyone, people with and without disabilities, watching the film.”

Read also: Teatro Bravos receives musical “The Diary of Mika: We have a lot to learn”

For 2022 and 2023, there are many plans. The expectation is that the project will increasingly reach a greater number of states. In some places, workshops will be given to educators, which will not be the case in São Paulo this time.

Datasheet

Organized by: CSO More Children;

Production: O Som da Luz Inclusion Technologies;

Support: Bem Promotora, Spcine, Ráscal, Total Seguros, Municipal Secretary for People with Disabilities SP, Municipal Secretary of Education SP, Outback, Studio.Z, Federal Senate, OSC Mundo Melhor, Salesforce, Consulado Mineiro Restaurant, and Unibes Cultural.