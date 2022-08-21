Kremlin accuses Kiev of poisoning Russian soldiers

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its soldiers in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region in late July.

An aide to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry responded that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat that Russian forces reportedly ate.

The Russian Defense Ministry said several Russian soldiers were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31.

Tests found a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, he said.

“On chemical terrorism sanctioned by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy’s regime, Russia is preparing evidence with the results of all analyses,” the ministry said in a statement.

It did not say how many soldiers had suffered or what their condition was at this time. He also did not say what that evidence was.

Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food, but it can also have medical uses.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not initially respond to Reuters’ request for comment, but Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on the Russian accusation on the messaging app Telegram.

“The department (Russian Defense Ministry) does not clarify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found. , said.