Lansky: A History of the Mafia – Film Scenes – Review

Genre: Drama

Drama Direction: Eytan Rockaway

Eytan Rockaway Road map: Eytan Rockaway, Robert Rockaway

Eytan Rockaway, Robert Rockaway Cast: Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, John Magaro, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, AnnaSophia Robb, David Cade, Shane McRae, Danny A. Abeckaser, Dodge Prince, Jay Giannone, Robert Walker Branchaud

Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, John Magaro, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, AnnaSophia Robb, David Cade, Shane McRae, Danny A. Abeckaser, Dodge Prince, Jay Giannone, Robert Walker Branchaud Duration: 119 minutes

No matter how good the intentions are when starting a literary adaptation, or a cinematographic biography, there are rarely cases where everything comes to a high result, qualitatively. There are too many obligations to fulfill, too many personalities to X-ray, too many times to cover… and summaries of this data often lead to generalizations, which exactly makes their particularities disappear. In Lansky: A Mafia Story, this is clear – we are talking about 70 years of a life, which was not just any. Meyer Lansky was one of the most notorious mafia leaders for most of his life, and he entered history, albeit through criminal means. Through him, “Lucky” Luciano, “Bugsy” Siegel, and many others passed; the job of summarizing all these names would be inglorious indeed.

Behind the enterprise is Eytan Rockaway, the son of the main character in his film. His father was the real biographer of Lansky’s life, and eventually turned into a fictional figure here, David Stone. The authorship of the script Eytan shared with his brother, Robert, and both use this proximity to try to link the plot in a less episodic way. They end up privileging the portrait of their father, an ordinary teacher turned writer who took a leap after the book was released. As his life is condensed during the period of the interviews he conducted with the mobster, the proposal to observe this man is much more successful. A flawed man, who didn’t get the bare minimum to support his family and ended up throwing himself into an almost suicidal endeavor, to evolve as a professional and get out of a train and debts.

How much the Rockaway brothers managed to balance their father’s mistakes and weaknesses, the wrong choices he pursued, and his own involvement with the CIA through his contact with Lansky, was how much they left the fascinating story of the mafia accountant summarized. And short is the worst word we can use to diagnose a biographical work, which purports to describe an era. In the first meeting between the characters, Stone says that the Lansky saga, for him, would be like the History of the 20th Century. Because leaving this line in the film, knowing what it would show and not showing, already converges in error, because the film never lets this mythical aura reach it, through its own choices.

Here and there, director Rockaway tries to imprint on his debut feature a texture that is less plastered, more in keeping with the size of the myth he deals with, as an author. It’s a magnetic scene, with the character’s own shadow going back and forth from a decisive meeting to the crime summit of which he is a part, and which reveals the worst of his peers, and the best of himself. This scene will directly reflect on the last meeting between the protagonists, when he gives a lesson in gratitude and complicity – the real one, and not the one sold very cheaply on social networks. With these moments and a few others, Lansky can glimpse the size it could have, the size of the projection of the actions of those condemned men could reflect on each other’s future. And the intimate, familiar scenes of its protagonists, constantly distant, exert a glow that the film fails to translate throughout.

In the cast, the film seems to boil down to three names: Sam Worthington and the two Lanskys, Harvey Keitel and the unbelievable John Magaro. The first was rarely better, but it was also almost never enhanced; demonstrates here a talent whose exploration had never revealed what we see. The case of Keitel, on the other hand, is the opposite: one of the greatest actors of our time, we’ve seen him shining so many times, that here, if he impresses less, it’s because he’s done it so many times before. But it is Magaro, the protagonist of First Cow, which leaves us hypnotized, with the desire to exclusively watch the youth of this man who was bigger than his own life. The actor, who leaves a strong mark since his meeting with Kelly Reichardt, proves once again that we are right not to forget his name anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the cast is not enough to make Lansky a film that goes far beyond the average, but its specific points may draw attention. Everything that Meyer Lansky was in life, the grandeur of what he lived, the mark he leaves in the flashbacks narrated by Keitel from his childhood with dice games, to the height he reached in his criminal journey, his changing codes of conduct, are so much greater than is achieved by the film, that it blurs our vision. For the spectator to leave the production convinced that it was a great moment in cinema, it is yet another proof of the place that the character arrived, and of how immense his life was, even though it was here in the summary.

A big moment

the nazi meeting

