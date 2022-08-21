Launched in 2017, Galaxy S8 gets new system update – All in Technology

Samsung still hasn’t forgotten about the legendary Galaxy S8. Launched in mid-2017, the device was a major milestone in mobile history and won many fans around the world. And now, it has just received a new firmware update after more than five years of its release.

According to the information, the new system version arrives via OTA and weighs around 420MB. The official changelog says that GPS stability has been improved. However, other improvements are not mentioned by Samsung.

It is worth noting that system update support for the Galaxy S8 has been discontinued for some time. Therefore, it is worth mentioning that the model continues with the security package of April 1, 2021. In any case, this is something commendable by the South Korean manufacturer.

For those who don’t know, Samsung has further extended its system update period. Months ago, the company revealed in an announcement that handsets like the Galaxy S22, S21 FE and the Galaxy A53 will have no less than five years of updates.

To find out if your device has a new firmware version. just follow a few steps. First, go to settings and find “Software Update”. Then search for “Download and Install” and check if your device has a new update available for download.