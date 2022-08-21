learn how it works and how to protect yourself!

People who use banking apps should be aware of a new type of scam that has become more popular. In recent times, articles have been circulating on news portals concerning this new popular coup, which is called “Phantom Hand Coup”.

In this way, one of the banks that guided its customers when this new scam was carried out was Banco do Brasil. Thus, the institution reinforced that the only way to download the application is through the official store of your cell phone, and the application must also be official. In addition, it was also reinforced that there is no need to download any other app to access the bank remotely.

What is happening?

But what is this phantom hand blow they say so much about? First, the scam usually works as follows: the victim falls for the scam and ends up downloading an app on their cell phone that allows scammers to access their bank details through the victim’s app.

In this way, the victim can see, in real time, another person changing their data and thus stealing the account balance. In addition to Banco do Brasil, other financial institutions have also sent alerts to their customers so that they are suspicious of any request sent by social networks for customers to download some other application, in addition to the official application of their banks.

One of the ways to observe that this happened is when the cell phone starts to present commands that were not made by the owner. In other words, pages, sites and other tools can open or close by themselves, without the device owner being responsible for carrying out these commands.

Phantom hand strike

There are two common ways cybercriminals approach customers and then steal their data. The first one occurs through emails or text messages that can have alarmist texts and invite the user to download an application or update. Usually, a link is sent, when the person clicks, it ends up allowing cybercriminals this access.

Another way is also over the phone. Thus, the person may receive a call from a supposed bank clerk, who may talk about an alleged financial transaction, which the customer, of course, does not recognize. Therefore, the cybercriminal may suggest that the person download an application so that it can be possible to correct the alleged action and, thus, the person falls for the scam.

Despite this, the Brazilian Federation of Banks reinforces that banking applications for cell phones are safe and that there is no way to enter them without a password. Because of this, what criminals look for is passwords that are stored somewhere on the cell phone and they try to use the passwords to enter the application.

