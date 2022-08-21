Learn how to track your boyfriend via WhatsApp in real time

THE technology makes incredible and unthinkable things possible today. A few decades ago, it would have been practically impossible to imagine that there would be a way to track a person using cell phone. But that moment has come and know that it is possible to know where a person is in real time with just a few taps on the device’s screen.

And in the matter involving romantic relationships, the desire to know where the partner is, is common, especially if it is for safety and well-being reasons. For this function, there is a WhatsApp feature that can be useful for find out the boyfriend’s location.

First steps

To track someone on WhatsApp, the first step is to have an internet connection, both who will track and who is being tracked. The second step requires the device’s geolocation (GPS) to be 100% activated.

Considering it to be an official resource and without the need for additional software to run, messenger users can request the other to share their position for a period of 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hours. There is also a real-time location option, which works indefinitely.

How to track a person on WhatsApp?

Anyone who wants to find out the whereabouts of a person in real time needs to follow the steps below to release the location:

android cell phones

Open the WhatsApp chat with whom the location will be shared; Tap the paperclip icon and then the “Location” option; Once this is done, you can choose between the “Real-time location” options; Go to “Continue”; Ready! The location will appear in the conversation chat as a map frame. Then, the contact of the message just taps on the image and accepts “View location in real time”.