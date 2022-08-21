Leon Edwards beats Usman and is the new welterweight champion

Credit: Reproduction / UFC

IT’S TIME! The biggest MMA company in the world held this Saturday (20th), the UFC 278. And one of the highlights of the show was the brutal and unexpected knockout of Leon Edwards over Nigerian Kamaru Usman, for the welterweight belt. In addition to the result itself, the way the knockout took place was even more shocking.

Usman vs Edwards: how was the fight?

The champion tried to play his usual game, gaining ground in wrestling. But Edwards ‘broke the bank’, and surprised everyone by taking down Usman, precisely in his specialty. This was the first time someone had knocked the Nigerian down in the UFC. The round ended with both of them on the ground, trying immobilizations and exchanging blows.

In the 2nd round, it was mostly standing up, with frank exchanges between them. Only in the end, that Usman finally managed to take his fight to the ground, and dominate the actions in the moment. From then on, Kamaru Usman continued with his usual wrestling game, while Leon Edwards accepted such dominance.

The fight then reached its 5th and final round, and when everyone expected Usman to win on points, Edwards kicked out and knocked out the former champion. Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion.

If you watched the fight you know that this might be the craziest thing to happen in the sports history with all due respect pic.twitter.com/hiPgqFtpNz —Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) August 21, 2022

Official result: Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by KO at 4:04 of the 5th round, and is the new welterweight champion.

UFC 278 results:

Main card:

Welterweight title fight: Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by KO at 4:04 of the 5th round

Paulo Borrachinha defeated Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27 triple)

Merab Dvalishvili defeated José Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lucie Pudilova defeated Wu Yanan by TKO at 4:04 of the 2nd round

Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by TKO at 1:05 of the 1st round

Preliminary card:

Marcin Tybura defeated Alexandr Romanov by majority decision

Jared Gordon defeated Leo Santos by unanimous decision

Luis Saldaña and Sean Woodson drew

Ange Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision

Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo by submission at 4:31s of the 1st round

Aori Qileng defeated Jay Perrin via unanimous decision

Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Miojo by TKO at 3:39 of the 1st round