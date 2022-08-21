Mads Mikkelsen fears losing place to Johnny Depp

After getting involved in the controversial court battle with the actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lost important roles in some Hollywood productions. in the franchise fantastic beastshe was replaced by the actor Mads Mikkelsenwho believes he can return to the role now that everything has been resolved.

the villain’s post Grindelwaldwas occupied after the Warner Bros.. fired Depp from production. At the time, he had lost the lawsuit against the newspaper. The Sun.

The star, was present in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themis at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

For the 2022 release, the producers turned to Mikkelsen. However, after the outcome of the trial, he suspects that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean has a chance to return to history.

The statement was made during an interview with the star for the website deadlinewhere he also states that it was a great challenge to accept the invitation to be part of the production.

”Well, now the course has changed – he won the lawsuit, so let’s see if he comes back,” he said.

Depp was acquitted by the jury of the domestic violence charges made by the actress. Still, he had to pay a sum of $2 million, while she was sentenced to pay $10.35 million.

He confesses that he was scared of Depp’s fans

Mikkelsen says that as soon as he joined the cast, he was very afraid of the public’s reaction. For him, replacing a strong name like his colleague’s was not an easy task.

”I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor; I think he did a fantastic job. That said, I couldn’t copy it. So we had to invent something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with them much, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken,” he admitted.

When he was called up, he had already expressed concern about joining a consolidated franchise, and despite being flattered by the job, he was sorry that he had happened in that situation.

”In terms of work, it’s obviously very interesting and enjoyable. But it’s also a shock that this came after what happened,” he said at the time.

The film, which was surrounded by controversy, did not reach the expected success and grossed approximately US$ 400.5 million at the worldwide box office.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsis available at HBO Max.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.