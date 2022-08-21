Marvel Actors Who Have Been Arrested

During Phase 5 of the MCU, Marvel secured one of the most impressive casts in Hollywood. Nowadays, acting in a company production is the big dream of many actors and actresses. What many fans don’t know is that several Marvel actors have already been involved in problems with the law – and some of them, even ended up in jail.

Some of the MCU’s most popular actors – such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson – have already left the Marvel universe. The movie Avengers: Endgame was essential for the farewell of these artists.

Continues after advertising

Even so, the MCU continues to stand out for hiring big movie and TV stars. With each new movie (or series), Marvel brings more collaborators to its shared universe.

We’ve listed below 7 Marvel actors who have already been arrested – check them out and see if you already knew.

Mickey Rourke – Ivan Vanko

At the beginning of the MCU, Mickey Rourke gave life to the villain Ivan Vanko, also known as Whiplash. The character has established himself as one of Iron Man’s greatest enemies. Since then, Rourke claims to have “regretted” acting in the MCU.

In his long career, Rourke got into some trouble with the law. In 1994, the actor was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest. Also, in 2007, Mickey Rourke was arrested for DUI after being caught drunk at a routine traffic stop.

Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man

Nowadays, it’s even hard to imagine another actor, besides Robert Downey Jr., in the role of Iron Man. During the first few decades of the MCU, the divisions between Tony Stark and his interpreter grew increasingly blurred. But before becoming the “darling of Disney”, the actor had a hard time.

Since his teens, Robert Downey Jr. suffers from drug addiction. In 1996, the actor was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin and a firearm. Three years later, in 1999, Downey Jr. was arrested again after failing three drug tests. At the time, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Woody Harrelson – Carnage

While not (yet) not a part of the MCU cast, Woody Harrelson plays an important role in the Marvel movie canon. In Venom 2: A Time for Carnage, the actor plays the bloodthirsty villain Cletus Kasady, better known as Carnage.

Before joining the cast of Marvel, Woody Harrelson was detained for an unusual “crime”: crossing the street outside the crosswalk. But in fact, this detention was nothing more than police abuse. In a recent interview, Harrelson called the arrest “violent and unnecessary.”

Josh Brolin – Thanos

Many fans don’t know, but Josh Brolin played two different characters in the Marvel movies. In the MCU, the star has an unforgettable performance as the villain Thanos. In addition, in Deadpool 2, the actor has an important role as the mutant Cable.

In 2008, Josh Brolin was arrested for “interfering with a detention” at a Los Angeles bar. The actor was accompanied by colleague Jeffrey Wright. At the time, Brolin said he “didn’t do anything wrong”. In 2013, the actor was arrested for a second time, for “public intoxication (drinking).

Jeffrey Wright – Watcher

In the MCU, Jeffrey Wright is in the cast of the animated series What If…?. The actor plays Watcher, a powerful character who plays an important role in the Multiverse. As we mentioned above, Wright was together with Josh Brolin when the colleague was arrested in 2008.

As he was also involved in the confusion, Wright was arrested and booked. To this day, the case is shrouded in mystery. In interviews, Jeffrey Wright stated that Josh Brolin’s intention was to interfere in a case of police violence.

Wesley Snipes – Blade

Currently, Marvel fans can’t wait for the release of the Blade movie, which will feature Mahershala Ali as the Vampire Hunter. However, long before the creation of the MCU, Blade was brought to life in theaters by the iconic and unforgettable portrayal of Wesley Snipes.

Wesley Snipes was arrested in 2008, but not by the police. The actor was arrested by Federal Agents after spending more than 5 years without paying taxes. Apparently, the actor owed about $23 million to the tax authorities. For the crime, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison – plus a $5 million fine.

Terrence Howard – War Machine

Best known for starring in the Empire series, Terrence Howard played James Rhodes, the War Machine, in the first Iron Man movie. Eventually (after a major controversy behind the scenes at Marvel), the actor was replaced by Don Cheadle.

In 2001, Terrence Howard was arrested for domestic violence. Before going to physical aggression, the actor had already threatened his wife Lori McCommas. The following year, Howard pleaded guilty to the crime. The actor was also arrested on another occasion, after assaulting a flight attendant on a plane.

You can check out all the MCU movies and series on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the platform.