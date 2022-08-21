Mbappé scores a great goal for PSG with 9 seconds into the game; Look

Credit: Alexander-Hassenstein – Getty Images

It didn’t take long for PSG to shake off the rumors of turmoil after the episodes against Montpellier last week for the French team to show that it’s closed. Against Lille, with just nine seconds into the game, Galtier’s men opened the scoring away from home, for the 3rd round of Ligue 1, this Sunday (21).

As soon as the ball was out, Neymar activated Messi and the number 10 hit an excellent pass to Kylian Mbappé. Shirt 7 did not hesitate and on the way out of Lille’s goalkeeper, he poked into the back of the net, opening the scoring away from home, giving the opponent a “bath in cold water”.

After scoring, Mbappé waved to Messi, thanking him for the pass and the whole squad hugged each other in a circle formed to celebrate PSG’s goal.

Ball rolling for Lille and PSG… And it’s Paris’ goal! Participation of the MNM trio 👀pic.twitter.com/NQjfi0PpE2 — No Clubs (@SemClubismo_FC) August 21, 2022

DATASHEET: Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 2022/23 (French Championship)

3rd round

Date and time: 08/21/2022, at 15:45 (Brasília time)

Place: Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille (FRA)

Referee: Clement Turpin

Assistants: Cyril Gringore and Nicolas Danos

Streaming: ESPN and Star+

LIKELY TIMES

LILLE (Coach: Paulo Fonseca)

Leo Garden; Zedadka, José Fonte, Alexsandro and Gudmundsson; Benjamin André, Angel Gomes, Jonathan David, Cabella and Jonathan Bamba; Mohamed Bayo.

Embezzlement: Timothy Weah and Zhegrova (injured); Tiago Djaló (suspended).

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Coach: Christophe Galtier)

Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Renato Sanches (Vitinha) and Nuno Mendes; Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

Embezzlement: Nobody.