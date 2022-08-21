Megalodon Was Bigger, Stronger, Faster, Study Says

Released in 2018, the film mega shark it was a massive success, grossing over $500 million at the box office worldwide. tax of Shark (1977), Jon Turtletaub’s feature went a little further than Steven Spielberg’s modern classic. As the protagonist of his catastrophe adventure, Turtletaub chose a Megalodon, a kind of prehistoric relative of marine predators that move through the waters of the seas. It turns out that all the exaggeration used in the drawing of the creature that was asleep at the bottom of the sea may, in the end, be correct. That’s what American, British and South African researchers say in a study published this week in the journal science advances.

Scientists claim that the otodus megalodon was a transoceanic superpredator. As the bodies of these creatures were basically formed by cartilage, they rarely fossilized, with the exception of teeth and part of the backbone. They then used an exceptionally well-preserved fossil to create the first 3D model of this giant shark’s body. With this, it was possible to establish how he fed and moved. “We estimate that a O. megalodon adult sharks could cruise at absolute speeds faster than any shark species today and fully consume prey the size of modern predators,” they wrote in the study.

What resulted from the modeling suggests an animal measuring 15 meters long and weighing 67 tons, almost as big as a whale shark. According to the authors of the research, it is possible that other megalodons were even larger. The megalodon model’s jaws can open wide enough to devour an eight-meter orca in just five bites.

The food preference for large prey, scientists say, has allowed O. megalodon minimized competition and provided a constant source of energy to fuel extended migrations without additional food. “Our results suggest that O. megalodon played an important ecological role as a transoceanic superpredator,” they wrote in the study. “So their extinction likely had major impacts on global nutrient transfer and food webs.”