“Modric is a fantastic leader” says Ancelotti after Real Madrid win

Credit: Merengue coach lavishes praise on midfield (Photo: Getty Images)

Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo with a score of 4-1 for their second round in the Spanish Championship. With a lively and very busy game, Italian coach Ancelotti praised Modric’s presence on the field in an interview with DAZN.

Check out statements by Carlo Ancelotti

After a fantastic performance in midfield, the Whites coach told DAZN: “Modric is a fantastic leader for us, he has played very well, he scored the most important goal that left us with the advantage on the scoreboard and from there the game was very simpler. Celta put a lot of pressure in the first half and we made the transactions we should have”.

About the different formations he has tried recently, the coach said: “We try to keep a 4 – 3 – 3, Valverde is not a winger. So we used his qualities to play as a winger, with him we are more solid in the back and more attacking. When Rodrygo comes back, the 4 – 3 – 3 will be clearer.”

Furthermore, when asked by Dazn about the connection between Modric, Tchouaméni and Camavinga said: “Very pleased, they controlled the game very well. The starts from the back were good, we have been looking for passes between the lines to look for the cons and it was very well done”.

The first goal was a penalty converted by Benzema in the 13th minute of the game. Then Iago Aspas converted a penalty for Celta in the 23rd minute. Subsequently, Modric took the reins of the confrontation with a great goal in the 42nd minute.

After the break, Real Madrid returned more organized, with an assist from Croatian player Vínicius Júnior, he managed to score. Finally, the last amount of the merengue team would be Valverde in the 66th minute.

Even after Casemiro’s departure, Real Madrid showed that they are hegemony on the pitch. With an impeccable performance by the Croatian player and a good intertwining to confirm the rout.