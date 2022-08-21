most awaited update of all time is available

Recently, many people were excited about the news that had been announced about some of WhatsApp’s features. Most users agree that one of the best things about the messaging app is that it is always trying to bring new features and improve what already exists.

And for those who have been waiting all this time for updates, the relief will be great, because two big changes are coming. One of them is already working, but you may not even have noticed! The first functional novelty is the silent exit of groups. What does that mean? Well, since last Tuesday, people can leave or even be excluded from a group without anyone there noticing.

In the past, whenever someone left a group, everyone was notified with a fixed message that said that person left or was removed. This used to be a bit embarrassing for some users, but now it doesn’t happen anymore. The only ones able to see this exit or removal message are the group admins.

If the others want to know if someone has recently left the group, she should look for a notification wall within the group, as there will be information about the last 60 days. Although this was not something that was very requested by people, the acceptance of the functionality has been good, after all, a lot of people prefer things to be that way than having the aforementioned exposure back.

The other novelty is the most awaited, but it is not yet being used officially, as it goes to the final stretch of the tests. Still it will be implemented soon. We are talking about the option to remove the “online” from WhatsApp.

For those who don’t remember, the application has always valued privacy. Proof of this are the various ways to hide if you’ve read a message, last seen and things like that. Interestingly, the status of being online or not was never removed, so if you have the app open, anyone who opens a conversation with you can see this.

Several people have been asking for an end to this for a long time, so finally they will be answered. As with the other functions, the “online” will be there if you want it. In order for it to exit, you will need to manually remove it through the settings. That way, those who don’t bother with it won’t have to give it up completely.